Reader: All My Favorite Local Places Are Being Replaced

On November 11, Govnr's Park hosted its last crowd of sports fans, poured its last beer, and then turned out the lights after 42 years in business. The owners had already closed the Paramount Cafe on the 16th Street Mall Labor Day weekend; the neighboring Marlowe's will end another long run on December 22. And then on December 23, the last restaurant in the group, Lala's, will close right around the corner from the now-empty Govnr's Park.

"We recognize the impression these restaurants have left in Denver, so we wanted to give as much notice as possible,” owners Mike Plancarte and John Ott said in a statement the day the Paramount closed. “We want to not only properly say goodbye, but also give our staff timely opportunity to find their next position. This is of utmost importance to us as we end this era.”