 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
The new GQue BBQ and the Ice Cream Farm will open this fall at Park Meadows Mall.
The new GQue BBQ and the Ice Cream Farm will open this fall at Park Meadows Mall.
Courtesy GQue Championship BBQ

GQue Championship BBQ Aims for November Opening at Park Meadows

Ken Holloway | August 28, 2018 | 9:54am
AA

Nearly three years have passed since GQue Championship BBQ opened at 5160 120th Avenue in Westminster, during which time founder and pitmaster Jason Ganahl and his team have honed their craft and built a legion of fans. And come November, Ganahl will celebrate his restaurant's anniversary while also opening a second GQue BBQ at 8433 Park Meadows Center Drive in Lone Tree.

The recipes and techniques used at GQue BBQ have been battle-tested in state, regional and national barbecue contests all over the country. Ganahl, a Kansas City native, joined the Kansas City Barbecue Society in 2009 as a judge and then began competing with his own recipes in 2011, earning many awards for his ribs, brisket, pork and chicken before launching a restaurant under the same name as his competitive team.

Related Stories

GQue BBQ's championship ribs and other smokehouse meats will soon be available in Lone Tree.EXPAND
GQue BBQ's championship ribs and other smokehouse meats will soon be available in Lone Tree.
Danielle Lirette

The championship-worthy barbecue includes USDA Prime brisket, baby back ribs, pulled pork, chicken, turkey, and jalapeño cheddar sausages, along with towering signature sandwiches and side dishes. Ganahl says his goal now goes beyond impressing judges; it's to be “number one with every single customer every day,” and he also hopes to raise barbecue appreciation and put Denver on the map with an unforgettable barbecue experience.

Bringing Ganahl’s Midwest sensibilities and love for ice cream, the new location at Park Meadows will also include an ice cream shop called the Ice Cream Farm. Based on the premise that dairy from Colorado cows make the best ice cream, the Ice Cream Farm will source milk and cream from Longmont Dairy. Ice cream will be churned on site, with flavors such as pancakes and syrup, cherry vanilla, and strawberry honey balsamic.

Shakes, malts, cones, sundaes, a range of topping and ice cream sandwiches will also be on the menu of frozen treats, and the shop will make its own waffle cones and cookies on site. Like the original Westminster smokehouse, the Park Meadow outpost will offer catering for special events and parties, and customers will also be able to add ice cream and ice cream cakes to their group orders.

Mark your calendars for November, and bring your appetite.

 
Ken Holloway discovered his passion for food writing in 2010 when he began touring the country for restaurants showcased on the top food television shows. His travels have taken him to all 50 states and more than 300 eateries. He is an avid home cook who enjoys reading and collecting cookbooks and is a hopeful cookbook author working on a compendium of the best American comfort food recipes.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >