GQue Championship BBQ Aims for November Opening at Park Meadows

The new GQue BBQ and the Ice Cream Farm will open this fall at Park Meadows Mall.

Nearly three years have passed since GQue Championship BBQ opened at 5160 120th Avenue in Westminster, during which time founder and pitmaster Jason Ganahl and his team have honed their craft and built a legion of fans. And come November, Ganahl will celebrate his restaurant's anniversary while also opening a second GQue BBQ at 8433 Park Meadows Center Drive in Lone Tree.

The recipes and techniques used at GQue BBQ have been battle-tested in state, regional and national barbecue contests all over the country. Ganahl, a Kansas City native, joined the Kansas City Barbecue Society in 2009 as a judge and then began competing with his own recipes in 2011, earning many awards for his ribs, brisket, pork and chicken before launching a restaurant under the same name as his competitive team.

GQue BBQ's championship ribs and other smokehouse meats will soon be available in Lone Tree.

The championship-worthy barbecue includes USDA Prime brisket, baby back ribs, pulled pork, chicken, turkey, and jalapeño cheddar sausages, along with towering signature sandwiches and side dishes. Ganahl says his goal now goes beyond impressing judges; it's to be “number one with every single customer every day,” and he also hopes to raise barbecue appreciation and put Denver on the map with an unforgettable barbecue experience.