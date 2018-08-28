GQue Championship BBQ Aims for November Opening at Park Meadows

Nearly three years have passed since GQue Championship BBQ opened at 5160 120th Avenue in Westminster, during which time founder and pitmaster Jason Ganahl and his team have honed their craft and built a legion of fans. And come November, Ganahl will celebrate his restaurant's anniversary while also opening a second GQue BBQ at 8433 Park Meadows Center Drive in Lone Tree.
The recipes and techniques used at GQue BBQ have been battle-tested in state, regional and national barbecue contests all over the country. Ganahl, a Kansas City native, joined the Kansas City Barbecue Society in 2009 as a judge and then began competing with his own recipes in 2011, earning many awards for his ribs, brisket, pork and chicken before launching a restaurant under the same name as his competitive team.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The championship-worthy barbecue includes USDA Prime brisket, baby back ribs, pulled pork, chicken, turkey, and jalapeño cheddar sausages, along with towering signature sandwiches and side dishes. Ganahl says his goal now goes beyond impressing judges; it's to be “number one with every single customer every day,” and he also hopes to raise barbecue appreciation and put Denver on the map with an unforgettable barbecue experience.
Bringing Ganahl’s Midwest sensibilities and love for ice cream, the new location at Park Meadows will also include an ice cream shop called the Ice Cream Farm. Based on the premise that dairy from Colorado cows make the best ice cream, the Ice Cream Farm will source milk and cream from Longmont Dairy. Ice cream will be churned on site, with flavors such as pancakes and syrup, cherry vanilla, and strawberry honey balsamic.
Shakes, malts, cones, sundaes, a range of topping and ice cream sandwiches will also be on the menu of frozen treats, and the shop will make its own waffle cones and cookies on site. Like the original Westminster smokehouse, the Park Meadow outpost will offer catering for special events and parties, and customers will also be able to add ice cream and ice cream cakes to their group orders.
Mark your calendars for November, and bring your appetite.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!