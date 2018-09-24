Here's the Rundown on Colorado's Thirty GABF medals

Denver Beer Co. and New Belgium Brewing were the big winners among Colorado's breweries at the Great American Beer Festival, which ended Saturday. Both brought home two medals apiece. All together, the state added thirty medals to its GABF collection, half of them golds.

Denver Beer Co. scored a gold for Graham Cracker Porter, which was one of the first beers it ever made and the one that put the brewery on the map back in 2011, when Graham Cracker Porter earned its first medal, a bronze. The brewery also scored gold for Barrel-Aged Japance Off, a version of DBC's sake yeast saison that was aged in red-wine barrels for eight months. This is the fourth year in a row that DBC has won a medal.

Fort Collins-based New Belgium took gold for Transatlantique Kriek in the brand-new Collaboration category, which GABF organizers created this year in order to celebrate the camaraderie that craft brewers are known for. Like the Pro-Am category, the Collaboration beers were judged not by style, but on their own merits. New Belgium teamed up with Belgium's 130-year-old Oud Beersel on this sour classic.