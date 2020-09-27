Reader: Denver Has No Clue About Good Green Chile

It's green chile season, and this week Mark Antonation served up his picks for "The Ten Best Places for Green Chile in Denver." Making the cut: Adobo, Brewery Bar II, El Taco de Mexico, El Tejado, La Fiesta, La Fogata, Los Dos Potrillos, North County, Santiago's and Santo.

Readers were quick to praise and pan his choices, and also to mention their own favorites in metro Denver. Where was La Casa Del Rey? Chubby's? Juarez? And then came the inevitable comparisons to the chile south of Denver, all laid out in comments on the Westword Facebook post.

Says Jeff:

Denver has no clue! The only good thing is Denver gets all its chile from Pueblo. Too bad nobody up there knows how to cook them!



Adds Bobbie:

I’m a Pueblo native; I’ve lived in the Denver metro area for almost thirty years. Nothing compares to the green chile at the Mexican restaurants in Pueblo! Hell, I make some pretty damn good green chile! I have won several contests to prove it!



Suggests Angelo:

I’d drive to New Mexico, where they do it right. Colorado doesn’t know what chile is or how to prepare it. Sorry, not sorry.



Responds Vicky:



La Loma is the best in Denver, then you have to go to New Mexico!!



Notes JP:

I’m not too big into certain types of Colorado green chile, but there are few places that make pretty darn good green chile. I like a thinner green chile myself. When I’m in New Mexico, I’ve yet to have bad green chile. Big Mama's burrito is my favorite right now, and Salsa’s in Wheat Ridge is tasty, too. Just my 2 cents.



Adrianne: Why, oh why, does anyone think Santiago's has one of the ten best green chiles in Colorado? If you get the mild, no taste; if you get the half and half or hot, you can't taste anything.... ugh. El Tepehuan in Englewood.



But then there's this from Jeff:

Living in D.C. Miss green chile so much it hurts!



What do you think of Mark's top ten? What's your favorite green chile in Denver?