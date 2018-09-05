Hacienda Colorado Opens on Changing 16th Street Mall

After being vacant for two years, the restaurant space at the Sheraton Denver Downtown is now serving "Mountain Mex."

Even as news broke that the 33-year-old Paramount Cafe had closed, just a few blocks away on the 16th Street Mall, Hacienda Colorado was launching its sixth and largest Front Range restaurant at 1550 Court Street.

Hacienda Colorado, founded by Tim Schmidt in Lakewood in 1998, takes over the space previously occupied by Katie Mullen's, which closed two years ago after its parent company filed for bankruptcy. The 11,600-square-foot space, located at the base of the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel, has been completely transformed from its former Irish pub theme into a hacienda-style eatery — appropriate, given the restaurant's name — big enough for 377 guests. That's a lot of tamales.

Like the Paramount Cafe, Hacienda Colorado occupies a downtown architectural landmark, albeit one with a shorter history. The Paramount Cafe took up one corner of the Kittredge Building, built in 1891 as the highest skyscraper in Denver at the time (and one with a rooftop beer garden, something we modern Denverites thought we invented).