 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Intrepid Sojourner Changes Name to Next Stop Brew Co., Debuts First CansEXPAND
Next Stop Brew Co.

Intrepid Sojourner Changes Name to Next Stop Brew Co., Debuts First Cans

Jonathan Shikes | October 4, 2019 | 10:45am
AA

The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project officially changed its name to Next Stop Brew Co. this week as part of a major strategy shift, and the owners will throw a party Saturday to release its first canned beer.

The beer, Bangkok, was previously known as Lemongrass & Ginger Kolsch, and is the first of several upcoming six-pack releases that will all be named for cities around the world. Those include Rome (formerly Basil IPA), Istanbul (formerly Turkish Coffee Stout), and Amsterdam (formerly Chamomile Hefe-Wit).

Intrepid Sojourner regulars will notice other beers from the brewery's lineup now renamed at Next Stop, including Damascus (a winter gose with plums and spices), Paris (Pear Saison), Casablanca (Apricot-&-Date Hefeweizen), Glasgow (80 Shilling Scottish Ale), and Provence (Lavender Tripel); recent releases include Taos (Prickly Pear Pale Ale) and Paonia (Wet-Hop Double IPA). Bottles of Isle of Skye (formerly Strong Scotch Ale) were released on October 1.

Related Stories

Intrepid Sojourner is now Next Stop.
Intrepid Sojourner is now Next Stop.
Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project

The brewery, which opened two years ago at 925 West Eighth Avenue, announced in August that it would change its name and put its equipment and tap room lease up for sale to other interested breweries. Owners Ben Gettinger, Andrew Moore and Nick Fredman want to take the new brand and contract-brew them for canned distribution — not just in Colorado, but far and wide. "This was a project," Gettinger said then about Intrepid Sojourner. "We wanted to test out beers and see what people liked. But our business plan was always to have a packaging brewery and distribute to as many states as possible."

It's a strategy that flies in the face of conventional wisdom right now: Many small and medium-sized breweries are making up for declining sales of canned and bottled beer by opening second or third taprooms.

But Gettinger, Moore and Fredman believe there is still room to sell their canned products. Once they establish distribution in Colorado, they will add Indiana, the home state of all three owners.

 
Jonathan Shikes is a Denver native who writes about business and beer for Westword.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >