 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Bread is in high demand as people stock up to stay home.EXPAND
Bread is in high demand as people stock up to stay home.
Danielle Lirette

Izzio Bakery Ramps Up Production to Meet Grocery Store Demand

Mark Antonation | March 18, 2020 | 8:59am
AA

Within a day of the statewide suspension of all in-house bar and restaurant service to help slow the spread of coronavirus, layoffs began and thousands of servers, cooks, bartenders and other hospitality employees across the state are now out of work. But at least one sector of the food service industry is seeing such an increase in demand that new employees are needed.

Eatai Bar-on, whose family owns Izzio Artisan Bakery in Louisville, says the facility can't keep up with orders from grocery stores and markets right now as products, especially staples like bread, are flying off the shelves. "Grocery stores can't keep up; everybody's witnessed that," he notes. "There's been an overnight shift in consumer habits."

As a result, Bar-on is in the process of hiring twenty to thirty new employees at the bakery for all shifts. He says there are some entry-level positions that will require training once hired as well as positions for experienced bakers, especially those with food-safety training and experience. "We have to follow much stricter health regulations that even restaurants," Bar-on adds.

Related Stories

Inside Izzio Artisan Bakery in Louisville.EXPAND
Inside Izzio Artisan Bakery in Louisville.
Mark Antonation

The bakery owner says that he can't speak for all food production companies, but he thinks that other similar wholesale businesses are in a similar situation. "Most of us have extra capacity, but you have to ramp up — you just can't turn it on overnight," he explains.

Bar-on says that restaurant experience doesn't always translate to the kind of work bakers perform at Izzio, but there are plenty of similarities, including working non-standard hours, being on your feet for long shifts, working at a set station and understanding safe food handling. The bakery is following recommended CDC practices for minimizing the potential spread of illness, such as limiting any space within the facility to ten workers at a time, including break rooms. That means the company has had to make adjustments to shifts and break schedules, but Bar-on says the bakers' work stations are already fairly large and spread out.

Izzio has traditionally focused on the artisan bread market, which Bar-on says involved competing with other producers for shelf space at grocery stores. "But right now, we have a different role to play, and that's to keep food on the shelves," he adds.

In addition to the commercial bakery, the Bar-on family runs an Izzio Bakery inside the Denver Central Market at 2669 Larimer Street, and Etai's Bakery Cafe in Stapleton, which is staying open for pickup orders only, although Bar-on notes that takeout business has been slow so far, because "people just want to be home." But, at the Denver Central Market, he points out, the food hall has turned more into a grocery market, since in-house drinking and dining are prohibited until May 11, and many of the vendors were already set up with food options such as bread and other baked goods, meats, meats, cheeses, pasta, chocolate, coffee, produce and prepared meals.

Interested applicants can visit Izzio Bakery's website employment page to submit a resume.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >