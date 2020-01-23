Aurora's Jubilee Roasting Co. Comes to Curtis Park

At the intersection of Park Avenue West, Arapahoe Street and Broadway, the aptly named Asterisk events center (just look at a map and you'll get it) recently opened, with the second location of Jubilee Roasting Co. occupying a small corner unit of the redeveloped brick building. Jubilee celebrated its grand opening on Friday, January 17, but because of a mix-up with permitting, the doors have remained closed since. However, owner Peter Wanberg is hopeful that he'll be able to reopen for good this Friday, January 24.

Wanberg founded Jubliee Roasting Co. at 1452 Kenton Street in Aurora in 2015. Through that venture, he connected with the owners and developers of Asterisk, who wanted to add a coffee shop to the mix. The circa-1923 building was originally a U.S. Postal Service garage, but most recently housed Wonderbound Ballet.

Jubliee's new espresso machine pours quality espresso quickly. Courtesy Jubilee Roasting Co.

The new Jubilee takes up just 700 square feet, a sliver of the 10,000-square-foot building, and a fraction of the space at the 3,500-square-foot Jubilee in Aurora. "It's a space that we have always gotten to be really creative with," says Wanberg of the Aurora spot, just off East Colfax Avenue. "A bunch of artists who work in the building...in a collaborative space, and our roastery, distribution, wholesale, quality control and training bar are all in the Aurora cafe."

Necessity required a pared-down style for Jubilee Curtis Park, which gives it a more minimalist feel compared to the first location. There's still room on the walls for some artwork from overlapping artists, but overall, "it's a very different concept," the owner adds. "There's a lot more shininess [at Curtis Park]. We've got some some fun new equipment [to make] quick coffee for businesspeople."

Hanging out is encouraged, but the smaller space has limited seating. "In Aurora we do a lot of meetings, people hanging out, medical students, a lot of that vibe, a community hub," Wanberg explains. "But [Curtis Park] gets full pretty fast."

EXPAND Jubilee roasts and packages its own coffee to take home. Courtesy Jubilee Roasting Co.

He's not deterred by the small space, though, and guests shouldn't be, either. Wanberg is confident in the ability of coffee — and Jubilee — to foster community, and the small space didn't stop an estimated 400 guests from visiting for last Friday's grand opening. "It felt like a really good reception to the community there in Curtis Park," says Wanberg. "There were a lot of local businesses, business owners, regulars from our other shop out in Aurora, and friends and family that attended."

Neighbors in the area include many homeless service providers. "We think a lot about the impact we have on the neighborhood; in this spot, it has more to do with how we love and respect our homeless neighbors while maintaining our ability to serve our guests with killer hospitality," he continues.

Jubilee's coffee poured at the grand opening, but the shop's food menu, with toasts and other simple bites, is still under development. In the meantime, Wanberg will offer a full array of baked goods from Rebel Bread, with gluten-free and vegan options supplied by nearby Beet Box Bakery.

Plans are in the works for the coffee shop to have access to the 1,700-square-foot rooftop during warmer months, but for now customers will be able to get cozy inside the cafe at 750 Park Avenue from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. The later hours during the week are in anticipation of a pending liquor license, which will add beer, wine and batched cocktails to the menu. For updates and more details, call 303-519-4817 or visit Jubilee's Instagram page.