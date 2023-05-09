Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

This Company Flies Fresh Mozzarella in From Italy for Denver's Top Restaurants

May 9, 2023 7:30AM

Little Arthurs Hoagies recently served a special using La Mozz's burrata and arugula from Altius Farms.
Little Arthurs Hoagies recently served a special using La Mozz's burrata and arugula from Altius Farms. Little Arthurs Hoagies
If you've eaten fresh mozzarella di bufala at a restaurant in the metro area, it's likely that it was made in Italy just days before and flown in by La Mozzarella, or La Mozz, a Denver- and Chicago-based distributor of Italians meats and cheeses.

"It is all of the things that you look for as a chef," says Russell Stippich, executive chef at Bar Dough in LoHi, one of the city's best Italian restaurants. It sources its mozzarella di bufala, ricotta di bufala and prosciutto from La Mozz. "Guests can tell the difference. We have several people a week mention how amazing the cheese on the pizza is. It's awesome to get to talk to them about where it's from and why it's so special."

La Mozz started in Chicago in 2002, when Lara Postiglione and her husband, Rosario, moved to the U.S. after living in Italy. She recalls being a "starving student" there when someone gave her a small slice of mozzarella di bufala. "It ruined me!" she jokes. "Just that little piece changed my life."

But she couldn't find the same quality in Chicago. "The product I was used to just wasn't available to me," she says. "You only have to eat one to understand. It's a special product, and the Italians are so proud of it."
click to enlarge A bread slice on a plate with mozzarella cheese and greens.
Tavernetta's crostini made with mozzarella di bufala.
Tavernetta
Mozzarella di bufala is not the same as the typical balls of cheese available at Safeway or King Soopers. The designation is location-specific; it's made from the milk of buffalo in the Campania or Lazio regions of Italy. "It must come exclusively from the milk of water buffaloes, and has specific temperature and time limitations from the time the milk is taken from the animals (less than 48 hours), in order to ensure freshness of this quality product," La Mozz explains on its website.

When the Postigliones' son moved to Denver for college, they decided to launch the business in the Mile High City as well. "We definitely saw the need for our products in the up-and-coming restaurant scene here," says Postiglione.

La Mozz flies cheese in from Italy one or two times per week and has clearance to pick up the product from Denver International Airport. From there, it's delivered directly to restaurants. "We get it on their plate right away," says Postiglione. Today, La Mozz supplies 280 restaurants in fifteen states.

"It's perfectly crafted to the highest standards — consistent, flavorful and traceable. Knowing how it's made and who made it is so important to us here at Bar Dough," says Stippich. "They truly are perfect porcelain balls of mozzarella."
click to enlarge a hand grabbing a slice of pizza with red sauce and sausage
Bar Dough's Diavolo Nuovo is made with La Mozz's mozzarella di bufala.
Kayla Jones, Bar Dough
"It is notoriously difficult to source fresh cheese like burrata and mozzarella from Italy due to its relatively short shelf life," shares Cody Cheetham, executive chef of Tavernetta in Union Station. "La Mozzarella brings these products in directly every week, allowing us to use it on our menu consistently."

In addition to using the mozzarella for its crostini, "We have actually been using their burrata since the first year Tavernetta was open," Cheetham adds. "It's one of our signature dishes." The restaurant goes through hundreds of burrata balls each week.

When Leven Deli, at 123 West 12th Avenue, started ordering mozzarella balls from La Mozz for its Focaccia & Mozzarella sandwich, it got in one case a week. Today it needs about seven cases each week to keep up with demand. "That's eighty pounds of cheese for one sandwich," says Postiglione.

In April, Little Arthur's Hoagies, which hosts Philly-style sandwich pop-ups, served La Mozz's burrata with a simple arugula salad. "The burrata we source from the best, La Mozz. They are directly linked to some of the best dairy farms that exist in Italy," owner AJ Shreffler shared on Instagram. "That means no middle man when we order these extremely special cheeses. ... Amazing stuff. High quality stuff. Exotic as hell."

La Mozzarella sources to restaurants only. For more information, visit lamozz.com. For a full product list, email [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Kristin Pazulski has been a renaissance faire wench, a reporter, an espresso-shot slinger, the editor of a newspaper for the homeless: The Denver VOICE, and a grant writer. She now works in philanthropy, as well as a freelance writer covering Denver's restaurant scene, mainly in Five Points, Whittier, and RiNo. She also writes a little travel-from-home blog, started during the pandemic, visiting countries and lore via books.
Contact: Kristin Pazulski

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation