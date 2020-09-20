 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Castle Bar & Grill has a great cheeseburger...and a good Arapahoe County address.
The Castle Bar & Grill has a great cheeseburger...and a good Arapahoe County address.
Mark Antonation

Last Call Pushed Back to Midnight in Douglas, Arapahoe Counties

Patricia Calhoun | September 20, 2020 | 8:50am
AA

On September 19, Governor Jared Polis extended his Safer at Home executive order for thirty days, but he also amended it in a major way — for bars, at least.

Starting on September 21, counties that qualify as Safer Level 1 on the Colorado COVID-19 dial — including Douglas and Arapahoe counties in the metro area — will be able to move their last call to midnight, as long as they observe all the public-health guidelines currently in place for bars and restaurants.

And counties that have reached the Protect Our Neighbors level — Rio Blanco, Mesa, Moffat and Gunnison in western Colorado, as well as Gilpin, home to the gaming communities of Central City and Black Hawk — "may opt out and establish a local last call time, so long as it does not exceed 2 a.m.," Polis's order extension notes.

Related Stories

As for the rest of Colorado's counties, they all land in the Safer Level 2 category, which keeps the current last call of 11 p.m. (Should they slide back to Level 3, however, the last call moves up to 10 p.m.)

The COVID-19 dial not only shows a county's safety level, it also indicates variances within the county have been allowed by the state. See it here.

And see Governor Polis's executive order extension below:

_16__Order_Granting_in_Part_TRO__Abay_.pdf
 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.