Last Call Pushed Back to Midnight in Douglas, Arapahoe Counties

On September 19, Governor Jared Polis extended his Safer at Home executive order for thirty days, but he also amended it in a major way — for bars, at least.

Starting on September 21, counties that qualify as Safer Level 1 on the Colorado COVID-19 dial — including Douglas and Arapahoe counties in the metro area — will be able to move their last call to midnight, as long as they observe all the public-health guidelines currently in place for bars and restaurants.

And counties that have reached the Protect Our Neighbors level — Rio Blanco, Mesa, Moffat and Gunnison in western Colorado, as well as Gilpin, home to the gaming communities of Central City and Black Hawk — "may opt out and establish a local last call time, so long as it does not exceed 2 a.m.," Polis's order extension notes.

As for the rest of Colorado's counties, they all land in the Safer Level 2 category, which keeps the current last call of 11 p.m. (Should they slide back to Level 3, however, the last call moves up to 10 p.m.)

The COVID-19 dial not only shows a county's safety level, it also indicates variances within the county have been allowed by the state. See it here.

And see Governor Polis's executive order extension below: