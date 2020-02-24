 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Adelitas and Maria Empanada are temporarily closed because of a fire at Chupaflor.EXPAND
Adelitas and Maria Empanada are temporarily closed because of a fire at Chupaflor.
Mark Antonation

Fire at Chupaflor Temporarily Closes Maria Empanada on South Broadway

Mark Antonation | February 24, 2020 | 1:48pm
AA

Before dawn this morning (Monday, February 24), a fire broke out at Chupaflor, a closed ice cream shop at 11 East Louisiana Avenue. The Denver Fire Department handled the situation quickly, preventing the spread of fire to Maria Empanada, which shares a wall with Chupaflor.

"The fire was next door and did not come to our location," says Victor Arango, director of marketing, communications and PR for Maria Empanada, adding that he's relieved no one was injured at either location.

Maria Empanada has occupied the corner space at 1298 South Broadway since founder Lorena Cantarovici moved her Argentinian cafe and bakery there in 2014. Chupaflor was an offshoot of Adelitas Cocina y Cantina (at 1294 South Broadway) that opened in 2017 and ran for two years, but has been unoccupied since December 2018.

Arango notes that the electricity was shut off at Maria Empanada and will remain off until investigations and inspections are complete. "But we'll be open for business as soon as the inspector says we're good to go," he adds, and says he expects that shouldn't be more than a couple of days.

Adelitas is also closed because of the electrical outage, but posted this message on its Facebook page: "Hi everyone, we will be closed today due to a fire that started next door! The power is out, however, the neighborhood is safe. Thank you for your concern and thoughtfulness."

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >