The brainchild of Jessica La Forge, God Save the Cream delivers playful craft ice cream flavors to clients such as HELLOFOOD, Brown Bear at the Denver Zoo, Blake Street Tavern and more. One of La Forge's concoctions, dubbed Unicorn Poop, was developed specifically for HELLOFOOD, and is cotton candy sprinkled with "party poo," La Forge jokes. "Aaron, HELLOFOOD and Meow Wolf are by far the most creative and supportive collaborators we've had the luxury to work with. They encourage me to bring weird, exciting flavors to them," she adds.In one collaboration, HELLOFOOD sold a cosmic Valentine's Day cone that "other vendors wouldn't consider," La Forge points out. The increased visibility and business from HELLOFOOD and other partnerships has La Forge weighing expansion. "We are throwing around subscription ideas that would allow Denver-wide delivery, but want to ensure that we grow sustainably and responsibly while keeping quality top-tier," she says.For now though, God Save the Cream seems poised to stay at HELLOFOOD for some time. "Meow Wolf caters to artistic and quirky creators. Their business model allows God Save the Cream to experiment with interesting and exciting flavors, with nothing out of the realm of possibility that is still food-safe, of course," La Forge notes.