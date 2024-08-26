All Aboard: Mercantile Dining & Provision Joining Sage Hospitality Group

When Union Station marked the tenth anniversary of its major renovation under the Union Station Alliance in July, the wheels of more change were already turning.
Beth Gruitch and Jen Jasinski, whose Stoic & Genuine was the first restaurant to open in Union Station a decade ago, had decided to close the seafood eatery at the end of August; they're going to focus their attention on their flagship, Rioja. Meanwhile, Ultreia partner Adam Branz is stepping back into the executive-chef role at that second Creative Concepts restaurant at Union Station; he'll now be the sole operating partner of Ultreia.
Just around the corner in the terminal, Snooze is getting ready to vacate the space it's been in since 2014; next month, the popular breakfast/lunch eatery is moving into the larger space in a wing of the station that was once occupied by the Kitchen Next Door. Once Snooze moves out of its original spot, another Olive & Finch location will be moving in.
One of the biggest changes at Union Station doesn't involve a restaurant move, but an ownership switch. Sage Hospitality Group is taking on the majority partner role with Mercantile Dining & Provision, the restaurant started a decade ago by Alex Seidel, the James Beard Award-winning chef behind Fruition, among ventures. It will become one of more than fifty restaurants, bars and entertainment venues under Sage Restaurant Concepts; Seidel will be joining SRC as a collaborator, supporting new restaurant concepts beyond Mercantile.
Mercantile, currently led by executive chef Alex Grenier, will get a facelift next year.
“I am incredibly excited about this partnership with Sage Hospitality Group,” Seidel says in an announcement of the deal. “Mercantile joining the Sage family feels like a natural fit, given our shared commitment to exceptional hospitality
and culinary excellence. I have been a longtime fan, friend, and colleague of the Sage team in the Denver hospitality community, and I very much look forward to seeing how Mercantile will continue to grow and what our groups will achieve together.”