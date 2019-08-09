Mick Jagger Finds Some Satisfaction at Williams & Graham

Where would you go if you were visiting Denver and had a free night on the town?

If you're Mick Jagger, who's here for the big Rolling Stones show on August 10 at Broncos Stadium, you'd stop by Williams & Graham, the award-winning cocktail bar/speakeasy at 3160 Tejon Street. People at the LoHi hot spot were stunned into silence when the legendary singer walked in with his entourage, but a few managed to report the sighting, which owner/bartender Sean Kenyon confirms.

"I was running the floor last night," says Kenyon. "They sat in our reading room and drank New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA."

Jagger isn't the only celebrity to come to Williams & Graham, but he's certainly one of the biggest. Kenyon ticks off a few others who've come into the bar: Peyton Manning, Todd Helton, Aziz Ansari, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, the Zac Brown Band and the Fray.

After a round or two, Jagger and his entourage moved on to find something "clubbier."

