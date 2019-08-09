 


    Herban Planet
4
Guess who dropped in at Williams & Graham on August 8?
Mick Jagger Finds Some Satisfaction at Williams & Graham

Patricia Calhoun | August 9, 2019 | 11:57am
Where would you go if you were visiting Denver and had a free night on the town?

If you're Mick Jagger, who's here for the big Rolling Stones show on August 10 at Broncos Stadium, you'd stop by Williams & Graham, the award-winning cocktail bar/speakeasy at 3160 Tejon Street. People at the LoHi hot spot were stunned into silence when the legendary singer walked in with his entourage, but a few managed to report the sighting, which owner/bartender Sean Kenyon confirms.

"I was running the floor last night," says Kenyon. "They sat in our reading room and drank New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA."

Jagger isn't the only celebrity to come to Williams & Graham, but he's certainly one of the biggest. Kenyon ticks off a few others who've come into the bar: Peyton Manning, Todd Helton, Aziz Ansari, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, the Zac Brown Band and the Fray.

After a round or two, Jagger and his entourage moved on to find something "clubbier."

Did you see them at their next stop? If so, let us know in the comments or via email at cafe@westword.com.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

