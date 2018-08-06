LoHi Distillers Create a New Mythology for the Neighborhood

Mythology Distillery has been lurking in the shadows of LoHi for a while now, but it's not just a tasty-sounding fable. Started by three friends who adore traveling, Mythology will begin pouring handcrafted booze, cocktails and a few local beers and serving global street food on August 24, 2018, at 3622 Tejon Street.

"We came up with the idea on a ski trip in Alaska, and one thing led to the next," says Scott Yeates, one of the three Colorado natives who own the venture; the others are Scott Burg and Mike Zakhem. "I like the craft side of the breweries, and this is similar, but with spirits."

EXPAND Mythology Distillery head distiller Scott Coburn (left) with co-owner Scott Yeates. Linnea Covington

Head distiller Scott Coburn came on board after Yeates met him through a friend last September. Coburn, formerly of High West Distillery in Park City, Utah, got quizzed by Yeates on how to hire a distiller for Mythology. Coburn gave a lot of advice and then followed up with his résumé.