The Simple Jar Delivers an Easy Way To Eat Well

Like many people, when the need to eat comes on strong and fast, I don't usually want to take the time to prepare something healthy. After all, it's much easier to satisfy the pangs with a frozen steak-and-cheese burrito or a bag of chips. But, when The Simple Jar delivered a five-pack of salads in a jar to my doorstep, suddenly this good-for-you vs. instant-gratification dilemma was solved. Snackers just might reach for vegan, gluten-free salad if it's there and ready; I know I did.

Situations like this are exactly why owners Rudi and Collin Rankin started this small company out of a commercial kitchen earlier this year. The idea came to the couple after attending a salad-in-a-jar party at a friend's house.

The Simple Jar's southwestern salad. Linnea Covington

"We fell in love with the idea of jar salads and having a week’s worth of ready-to-eat salads in the fridge made a big difference in our busy lives," Rudi says. "The only problem was that everyone was too busy to meet every weekend, and rather than give up on this method for healthy eating, we seized the opportunity to bring people all of the benefits of having weekly jar salads without any of the work."