Nomad will open at the Origin Hotel Red Rocks the second week of August.
Nomad will open at the Origin Hotel Red Rocks the second week of August.
Courtesy Origin Hotel Red Rocks

Nomad Taqueria Set to Open in New Origin Hotel Red Rocks

Mark Antonation | July 25, 2018 | 9:28am
The big new building overlooking West Colfax Avenue and I-70 doesn't look like much of a destination as you're whizzing through Golden on your way to Red Rocks Amphitheatre or outdoor adventures in the Rockies, but it turns out to be a new hotel and restaurant in a handy location for the return trip. Nomad Taqueria and Beer Garden is the eatery and is part of the Origin Hotel Red Rocks, both of which are slated to open the second week of August at 18485 West Colfax Avenue.

The Origin Hotel group is brand-new, with three other locations in the works around the country, including one in Westminster. Owner Walker Trash says the Origin Red Rocks is located strategically to serve as a hub for people taking advantage of nearby attractions. "I feel like this has potential to become a great spot for the region," he notes. And of the restaurant specifically, he adds, "The big impetus to open this taqueria and beer garden was to create an experience that wasn't a standard hotel restaurant. So it's more than a draw for the hotel guests."

Nomad's executive chef is Chris Medved, who opened Ace Eat Serve and has also worked at Watercourse Foods, City, O' City and briefly at the short-lived reincarnation of the Campus Lounge. "The easiest way to put it is 'tacos and beer,'" the chef says.

Medved explains that the menu will be inspired by Latin and Southwestern flavors and will include tacos, tamales, tlayudas, sandwiches, "beer garden chicken adobo" and carne asada, among other dishes. Because Nomad is part of the hotel, it will also offer a smaller breakfast menu along with lunch and dinner and will likely serve food late to accommodate the Red Rocks crowd spilling out after concerts. 

The restaurant, designed by Tryba Architects, covers 5,000 square feet, but the beer garden will take up another 7,000. There will be more than twenty Colorado beers on tap, including the house beer, Nomad Key Lime Kolsch, made by nearby New Terrain Brewing Company.

Located on high ground across the street from an RTD park-and-ride station, Nomad offers views of Denver and the Front Range. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily beginning August 10. And in case you want to experience the whole package, the Origin Red Rocks is taking reservations beginning August 11.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

