Nomad Taqueria Set to Open in New Origin Hotel Red Rocks

The big new building overlooking West Colfax Avenue and I-70 doesn't look like much of a destination as you're whizzing through Golden on your way to Red Rocks Amphitheatre or outdoor adventures in the Rockies, but it turns out to be a new hotel and restaurant in a handy location for the return trip. Nomad Taqueria and Beer Garden is the eatery and is part of the Origin Hotel Red Rocks, both of which are slated to open the second week of August at 18485 West Colfax Avenue.

The Origin Hotel group is brand-new, with three other locations in the works around the country, including one in Westminster. Owner Walker Trash says the Origin Red Rocks is located strategically to serve as a hub for people taking advantage of nearby attractions. "I feel like this has potential to become a great spot for the region," he notes. And of the restaurant specifically, he adds, "The big impetus to open this taqueria and beer garden was to create an experience that wasn't a standard hotel restaurant. So it's more than a draw for the hotel guests."

Nomad's executive chef is Chris Medved, who opened Ace Eat Serve and has also worked at Watercourse Foods, City, O' City and briefly at the short-lived reincarnation of the Campus Lounge. "The easiest way to put it is 'tacos and beer,'" the chef says.