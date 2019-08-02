New Mac and Cheese Eatery Coming From Pierogies Factory Founder

The new home of Pierogies Factory is only a block south of the original location.

Pierogies Factory is on the move — but only a block down the street. The fast-casual Polish eatery opened by pierogi prince Cezary Grosfeld in 2015 is relocating from 3895 Wadsworth Boulevard to a larger (and newer) restaurant space at 3795 Wadsworth Boulevard.

The new eatery will have more space for customers, plus a dessert counter called Gelaffle Cafe that will serve gelato from Boulder Ice Cream, waffles and Dazbog coffee. Grosfeld says that the menu will stay the same, but that the added space and more modern kitchen will allow for a better customer experience.

The original Pierogies Factory will close on Sunday, August 4, and the new space will open two days later on Tuesday, August 6, so regulars looking for their daily allowance of Polish cuisine will barely miss a beat.

Grosfeld is keeping the lease at 3895 Wadworth, and will open a new restaurant called Mac & Cheezary — a fitting name considering that the owner's first name, a Polish version of Caesar, could sound a little like "cheesery" to a non-Polish ear (so hail, Cheezary!). Mac & Cheezary will specialize in baked-to-order macaroni and cheese, with a variety of toppings added and cooked in about three minutes.

EXPAND Pierogies Factory founder Cezary Grosfeld at his original restaurant, which will soon become Mac & Cheezary. Still from Comcast Business video

"For pierogies, after all these years, I still have to educate people," Grosfeld explains. "I won't have to do that with mac and cheese."

Look for Mac & Cheezary to open on or near September 1. But that's not the end of Grosfeld's ambitions; he's already signed a lease for a second Pierogies Factory at 7961 South Broadway in Littleton, although an opening date is still several months away.

Grosfeld's pierogi empire has always been focused on growth. The pierogies are made in a commissary kitchen, which provides enough volume to service the restaurant, a Pierogies Factory food truck, a catering operation and a wholesale business that provides frozen pierogies for grocery stores and markets. Grosfeld moved to Colorado from Poland in 2005 and has been involved in two other full-service Polish restaurants before founding Pierogies Factory.