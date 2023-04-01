Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Pineapple Pizza Is the Best Pizza

April 1, 2023 5:59AM

Pineapple and jalapenos is a sweet and spicy combo that makes sense for tacos. Why not pizza?
Pineapple and jalapenos is a sweet and spicy combo that makes sense for tacos. Why not pizza? Fat Sully's/Instagram
April Fools! Sort of — because pineapple pizza could be the best pizza.

The idea of putting tropical fruit on a pizza incites a lot of strong opinions. Most people will either passionately defend their love of the combo, or scoff at anyone who considers pineapple worthy of being anywhere near a pizzeria.

I fall somewhere in between. As a notoriously picky kid, I fell into the "pineapple on pizza is disgusting" camp in my early twenties, without ever having tried it. But then, after bar-hopping with friends one night, someone offered to order pizza, and when it showed up, it was covered in pineapple and jalapeño. Too tipsy and hungry to pick them off, I took a bite and declared, "This is actually pretty good!"

It's still not a go-to topping choice for me, but the combo of sweet and spicy is one I certainly won't turn down if it shows up at my door.

The origin story of pineapple as a pizza topping starts with the so-called "Hawaiian" pie, which was actually invented in Canada in the 1960s. While ham and pineapple alone isn't a very appealing pairing, the addition of jalapeño makes a big difference. Sweet and heat is a combo that has wide appeal: I'd bet that most people who hate pineapple on pizza wouldn't turn down an al pastor taco with a fiery green salsa on top, or refuse to dunk a chip into a roasted pineapple poblano salsa, or sip a chile-spiked pineapple margarita.
The Greenwich's take on a Hawaiian pie includes fermented pineapple.
Molly Martin
But pineapple pizza can definitely be improved in ways that go beyond the toppings with which the fruit is paired, and some chefs are starting to explore their options. Food & Wine recently published a story on the great pineapple pizza comeback, fueled by chefs who are taking a fresh look at the ingredient and its place on pies. They're experimenting in Denver, too.

It's highly likely that the pineapple pizzas you've hated in the past used canned pineapple. And yeah, that's closer to gross than delicious. The fruit is soggy and mushy and way too sweet. But how about fresh pineapple that's been pickled? That's what chef Justin Freeman opted for at the Greenwich, a fun, upscale eatery in RiNo that's an homage to New York City. Here, a sourdough crust is the base for some truly excellent pies, including the Hawaiian, which is also topped with bacon jam and jalapeño. The result is a barrage of flavors, led by the salty and sweet bacon condiment, a touch of heat and some tangy sweetness.
click to enlarge
Some restaurants, like Pizzeria Lui, are rethinking how exactly pineapple should appear on pizzas.
Pizzeria Lui/Instagram
And what if the pineapple wasn't cut into pieces at all? At Pizzeria Lui in Lakewood, the Hawaiian pie includes jalapeño, a double dose of pork in the form of bacon and smoked ham, and a drizzle of roasted pineapple purée. Instead of biting into sweet chunks, you get a pleasant splash of sweetness throughout, with an added depth thanks to the roasting step.

With any luck, more local chefs will start thinking about pineapple as a pizza topping that's ready for its moment to shine.

But if you really, really hate the idea of pineapple coming anywhere near your pie, head to Casey Jones on Broadway, where that sentiment is shared by chef Mat Shumaker. He has two ground rules at his pizza joint: no pineapple allowed, and the establishment is BYOR (bring your own ranch).

Now go forth and eat any kind of pizza you love on this April Fools' Day. Here's our current list of the ten best pizza places in Denver to get you started
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation