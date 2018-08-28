Bamboo Sushi Will Open Two New Denver Locations

Bamboo Sushi founder Kristofor Lofgren has big plans in Denver for his growing brand. While Bamboo, and its fast-casual sibling QuickFish, started out in Portland, Oregon, Lofgren has targeted the Mile High City as the company's only current market outside the Pacific Coast. With one Bamboo Sushi and one QuickFish already operating here, Lofgren plans to open two more Bamboo outposts within Denver city limits in the next two years.

Bamboo Sushi first came to Denver to take advantage of the restaurant incubator program at Avanti Food & Beverage, opening a sushi counter on the second floor of the food hall in May 2016. From there, Lofgren leapfrogged to a full-scale restaurant just up the hill at 2715 17th Street in November 2017. The Avanti sushi counter converted to QuickFish, a concept specializing in Hawaiian-style poke.

Lofgren's next move is slated for the 9th + Colorado development (at the corner of Colorado Boulevard and East Ninth Avenue, unsurprisingly). Construction has barely begun at the site, where Hopdoddy, Postino and Zoes Kitchen have already committed, so completion is still many months away. Also in the works is a downtown outpost that will go in at 17th and Market streets, in the former RTD bus terminal space that will be called Market Station when complete. Lofgren points out that since both sites are mostly just big holes in the ground right now, sushi won't be served until spring 2019 and early 2020, respectively. By then, he adds, he'll be making plans for a larger version of QuickFish in town.