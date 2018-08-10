Stoney's Uptown Hit by String of Mysterious Blackouts

Stoney Jessup, the owner of Stoney's Uptown Joint at 1035 East 17th Avenue, got so frustrated by a string of power outages at his bar that he started calling news stations to see if they could help. He says that there have been a dozen blackouts over the past few months, starting with an outage on March 31 that forced him to close up for a whole day in the middle of the Final Four, an event that had the bar packed full of college basketball fans.

"Xcel is calling it a brownout," he says. But after reporting each of the incidents, he felt like the situation was getting worse and that there were "no solutions."

It turns out things were in fact getting worse. Mark Stutz, a spokesman for Xcel, says that action (including technician visits to the sites) was taken on every reported outage in the affected area, bounded roughly by 17th Avenue and East Colfax on the north and south, and Clarkson and Downing on the west and east. And some of those outages were easily explainable and quickly fixed: One was chalked up to a car taking out a pole holding up power lines, and another was caused by a snowstorm. But by summer, the outages had become more regular and less explainable. Stutz notes that outages were recorded on July 24, 25 and 29, and on August 4, 5 and 7. Each time, crews were sent to patrol the lines and replace equipment that may have caused the problem. "Ninety-five percent of the time, we can determine the cause," he explains, "but this is one where we haven't been able to tell what's causing them."