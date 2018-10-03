Rebel Bread Maker Launches Podcast and New Bakery

Baker Zach Martinucci gives his yeast cultures names: Allison, Patricia, Faircloth, Mother. He says that each has its own personality and may have even achieved sentience. On that, he's only half-joking. For the bread maker who just opened Rebel Bread at 2400 Curtis Street, food is filled with personality, and Martinucci is captivated by the idea of expressing not only the cultural identity of bread, but baking individual personas into each loaf.

That's the theme of one episode of Martinucci's podcast, Against the Grain . In the episode, he describes creating loaves to match the personalities of people he knows — capturing, for example, the character of a close friend who is "sweet, spicy and a little nutty" by baking spiced pecans into the bread. At his shop, located in the former Temple Bakery (part of a restored synagogue that has been converted into retail and community-based space), racks of fresh bread are loaded with crusty boules labeled "persona loaves," along with other sweet and savory creations.

Martinucci moved to Denver a year ago from California to join friends in opening a bakery. A native of the San Francisco Bay area, he earned a degree in culinary anthropology from UCLA before attending the San Francisco Baking Institute to learn bread and Viennoiserie (the difficult bread-pastry hybrid that uses yeast, butter and eggs to build flaky layers). While in college, he traveled to Bologna, in Tuscany, Italy, to research his thesis project, which he describes as "how local identity is represented through the food people cook and eat." Bread wasn't a specific focus of the project, but in the process, he learned a great deal about baking and discovered it was something he wanted to do professionally.