Kevin Taylor's Mila Debuts Downtown Today

The name Kevin Taylor has been synonymous with fine dining in Denver since the 1990s, and the chef has been ahead of the trends for most of the intervening decades. The evidence? Even in 2006, a Westword story about the August menu at Restaurant Kevin Taylor (which ran from 2000 to 2014 inside the Hotel Teatro) noeted that it included Colorado peaches, corn, heirloom tomatoes and squash blossoms, all at the height of the season, something rare then and now touted in nearly every wood-fired kitchen, small-plates joint and food hall in town.

While the pace of KT-branded eateries has slowed in recent years from its peak in the 2000s, the chef has maintained a presence with Kevin Taylor's at the Opera House and Limelight Supper Club & Lounge at the Denver Performing Arts Complex and last year's debut of Hickory & Ash in Broomfield. All told, Taylor has opened some twenty different restaurants in the city, dating back to Zenith American Grill and Brasserie Z. And tonight he unveils Mila, a by-the-book Mediterranean restaurant at 999 18th Street, in a refurbished space that was most recently Urban Roadhouse Downtown.

EXPAND Rachel Adams

At the helm is longtime Kevin Taylor collaborator Austin Cueto, who is overseeing a seafood-heavy menu that also includes Neapolitan-style pizza, handmade pasta and desserts that go above and beyond standard Denver restaurant expectations.