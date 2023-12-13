 RIP: Rita Baca, Founder of Rita's Mexican Foods in Pueblo | Westword
RIP: Rita Baca, Legendary Founder of Rita's Mexican Food in Pueblo

The restaurant was one of Governor Jared Polis's "go-to" spots in Pueblo, especially for green chile.
December 13, 2023
Rita Baca created a go-to Pueblo restaurant,. Rita's Mexican Food Facebook
When President Joe Biden visited Pueblo last month, Governor Jared Polis welcomed him with a tip about one of Colorado's great culinary treats: green chile. And that encompasses both the peppers grown in Colorado (which trump those of rival New Mexico, according to the governor) and the popular dish made from them that could be the state's official food.

But the governor's "go-to" spot for green chile in Pueblo is currently closed. Rita Baca, the legendary founder of Rita's Mexican Food, just passed away at the age of 77.

A native of Pueblo who grew up in "Little Harlem" on the grounds of the CF&I plant, Rita and her husband, Ruben Baca, started her namesake restaurant in 1978. Along the way, she raised five children and gained a big following, including Polis. "Despite her large family, Rita always made time for everyone," her obituary notes. "As a result, many people considered her their bonus mother and grandmother. She was such a loving person with a big heart to fit the many people she encountered."
click to enlarge tamales out of the oven.
Christmas tamales will still be available.
Rita's Mexican Food Facebook
Rita continued working at the restaurant until shortly before her death; it remains in the family (and with "employees who have become family to her," according to the obit). The restaurant will reopen on December 18. In the meantime, this message was posted on Rita's Facebook page on December 7:

"Heaven has gained its most beautiful angel. Rita joined Ruben and the rest of her family this evening to dance and have a cold tomato beer. She will be missed by her family and friends but she knows that we will be alright because we know she is watching over us. We will keep everyone posted on times and dates of her services. Thank you for all the prayers and support during this difficult time. We love you all and know that she loved every one of you."
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she's been the editor ever since.
