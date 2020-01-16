 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Golden will soon be a little smokier, thanks to Roaming Buffalo.EXPAND
Golden will soon be a little smokier, thanks to Roaming Buffalo.
Danielle Lirette

Roaming Buffalo Doubles Down With Upcoming Golden Smokehouse

Mark Antonation | January 16, 2020 | 6:33am
AA

Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que celebrates its five-year anniversary this Friday, January 17. Along with the festivities, there's a big new present in the works for fans: a second barbecue joint from owners Coy and Rachael Webb.

The couple has been working on remodeling the space at 17121 South Golden Road in Golden, which was previously a Dickey's Barbecue Pit, and expect to have it ready to open by the end of February. Coy says they picked the location in part because of the close-knit Golden scene. "There's that same community feel that we found in this neighborhood," he says, comparing the new location to the original Roaming Buffalo at 2387 South Downing Street. "It's something we try to embody and want to carry on to the new place."

Rachael says the new location will be great for ski traffic and tourists, who might want to take some barbecue up I-70 or stop on the way back from the mountains. It's also close to the Jefferson County Courthouse and several other large employers in the area.

Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que opened at 2387 South Downing Street in 2015.
Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que opened at 2387 South Downing Street in 2015.
Danielle Lirette

Roaming Buffalo 2.0 will have more than double the seating of the original, with a slightly larger kitchen that will allow the Webbs to expand their catering business into the northwest suburbs and Boulder. They'll also have a liquor license and will serve beer and margaritas. "Of course we'll be serving Coors Banquet Beer, because it's Golden," Coy adds. "And we'll have four tap handles that we'll rotate with Colorado beers."

One of those beers will be Roaming Buffalo Smoked Brown Ale, which is being formulated by Woods Boss Brewing. The house margarita will be a frozen drink with an agave sweet-and-sour base and agave spirits from Golden's State 38 Distilling.

The larger kitchen and dining room will allow Roaming Buffalo to smoke more meat, so Coy expects to be able to keep the place open through dinner, rather than selling out at lunch. He's also installing a charcoal grill so he can add char-grilled bourbon chicken to the menu.

Expect the same DIY aesthetic at the new restaurant that made the original feel lived-in and welcoming from the very beginning. The Webbs note that they've also been hunting for "cool antiques and light fixtures" to give the place a unique look.

Roaming Buffalo was on the leading edge of a new wave of quality barbecue joints that have opened in the last two or three years, along with Wayne's Smoke Shack and GQue Championship Barbecue, and newer entries like Owlbear Barbecue, Post Oak BBQ and Hank's Texas Barbecue. If talk of smoked meats has your mouth watering already, join Roaming Buffalo for its anniversary celebration on Friday. As usual, get there when the doors open at 11 a.m. to claim the best cuts. The first fifty people through the door will get a $5 single-meat plate (either brisket or pork), and everyone else will receive 25 percent off their tickets.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

