Rocky Flats Lounge, Once a Great Place to Get Bombed, Moves On

Continue Reading

On March 17, the bar's owners broke their silence to post an update on the Rocky Flats Lounge Facebook page:



We regret to inform everyone that we will no longer be located on hwy 93. After decades of being at that location, Rocky Flats Lounge has no choice but to move.

We've had a lot of people contacting us for a current update, and we know we've been M.I.A. lately. We apologize, it's difficult to put into words what has occurred. We appreciate everyone's support and concern for our business.

After bringing you a great Wisconsin-style atmosphere since the early 80's, and working our butt off these last 3+ years to reopen, lease negotiations with the landlords didn't work out. Upon consulting with a variety of professionals, we had to do what is best for Rocky Flats Lounge.

This situation has been extremely heartbreaking to say the least. We hope you all stick with us as we continue our search for another location in the Denver area. If any of you have suggestions on locations for Rocky Flats Lounge, please feel free to send us a message.

During our involvement in the rebuild, we had countless interactions with curious supporters stopping by. We ask that you message us here if you have any future questions or concerns.

Due to our dedicated customer base, and the community we've built, Rocky Flats Lounge will live on. We also intend on using all of your generous donations/decorations at a new location.

Thank you to everyone who has helped us along the way, it's been a great run. Here's to new beginnings and a new location.

Your Rocky Mountain Wisconsin Bar, RFL

