Rocky Flats Lounge, Once a Great Place to Get Bombed, Moves On

Against all odds, despite hundreds of protests and dozens of lawsuits, some still pending, the former Rocky Flats Nuclear Weapons Plant opened to the public last fall as the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge. At the site sixteen miles northwest of Denver, you can traipse across more than 5,000 acres of trail and Xeric tallgrass prairie; only 1,000 acres at the center, where most of the plutonium processing occurred, are off limits.
But across Highway 93, it now looks like the Rocky Flats Lounge, a longtime fixture on our Best Dive Bar list, will never reopen. Not at its current location, at least.
The bar suffered a devastating fire in the summer of 2015, but after numerous permitting and construction delays, the rebuilt structure looked close to reopening this past fall, right on time for the new football season, not to mention the refuge's debut. But then? Nothing.
On March 17, the bar's owners broke their silence to post an update on the Rocky Flats Lounge Facebook page:
We regret to inform everyone that we will no longer be located on hwy 93. After decades of being at that location, Rocky Flats Lounge has no choice but to move.
We've had a lot of people contacting us for a current update, and we know we've been M.I.A. lately. We apologize, it's difficult to put into words what has occurred. We appreciate everyone's support and concern for our business.
After bringing you a great Wisconsin-style atmosphere since the early 80's, and working our butt off these last 3+ years to reopen, lease negotiations with the landlords didn't work out. Upon consulting with a variety of professionals, we had to do what is best for Rocky Flats Lounge.
This situation has been extremely heartbreaking to say the least. We hope you all stick with us as we continue our search for another location in the Denver area. If any of you have suggestions on locations for Rocky Flats Lounge, please feel free to send us a message.
During our involvement in the rebuild, we had countless interactions with curious supporters stopping by. We ask that you message us here if you have any future questions or concerns.
Due to our dedicated customer base, and the community we've built, Rocky Flats Lounge will live on. We also intend on using all of your generous donations/decorations at a new location.
Thank you to everyone who has helped us along the way, it's been a great run. Here's to new beginnings and a new location.
Your Rocky Mountain Wisconsin Bar, RFL
Back in the early '50s, the former payroll office for the top-secret nuclear weapons plant was moved across highway 93 to a spot on the Hogan Ranch and turned into a bar. At the time, Rocky Flats workers were its most faithful customers, but it was soon discovered by bikers and others out for a jaunt along the Foothills.
Wyman Stacey took over the bar in 1985. The original owner’s sister, who was from Wisconsin, had already instituted a Friday-night fish fry; he started showing Green Bay Packers games there. And when the plant shut down operations in June 1989, after it was raided by the FBI, Packers fans remained faithful.
But the fun and games ended in July 2015, when a fire broke out in the kitchen and destroyed much of the bar, including any lingering reminders of that old payroll office. The structure was “completely gutted,” Stacey said at the time. Then the sign was stolen.
And now, although the bar structure has been rebuilt and looks almost ready for business, it will never reopen as the Rocky Flats Lounge.
It's the end of an era. As generations of drinkers can tell you, it was a great place to get bombed.
