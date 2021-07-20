 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Food News |

Shake Shack Lands at Denver International Airport

Molly Martin | July 20, 2021 | 5:12pm
The airport's got another new food concept.EXPAND
The airport's got another new food concept.
Shake Shack
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Shake Shack made its Denver debut in 2018, and the excitement over the New York-based fast-food hit from famed restaurateur Danny Meyer lives on. On just about any night, it's typical to see a wait at the original location at 2995 Larimer Street, where hungry bar-goers wait for a quick fix of crinkle-cut cheese fries, burgers and frozen custard "concrete" shakes.

Now, travelers to the Mile High can indulge in all their Shake Shack favorites before they even hit the city. An outpost of the chain officially opened at Denver International Airport, on the mezzanine level of Concourse B, on July 20 and this one has a boozy bonus: the first-ever Shake Shack bar. Otherwise, the food menu includes all the Shake Shack staples while the drinks range from a bloody Mary dubbed the Mile High Mary to a margarita called On the Rockies.

Denver-based Laws Whiskey is in on the fun, too: The airport location is serving a Salted Honey Bourbon Shake with Laws Four Grain Straight Bourbon spun into salted honey frozen custard and topped with smoked sea salt.

Related Stories

The location also brings sixty new jobs to the airport.

This is the sixth Shake Shack to open in Colorado; it will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Along with the RiNo location, Boulder, Edgewater, Cherry Creek and Highlands Ranch all have Shake Shakes ready to serve your burger fix. 

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.