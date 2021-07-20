Shake Shack Lands at Denver International Airport

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Shake Shack made its Denver debut in 2018, and the excitement over the New York-based fast-food hit from famed restaurateur Danny Meyer lives on. On just about any night, it's typical to see a wait at the original location at 2995 Larimer Street, where hungry bar-goers wait for a quick fix of crinkle-cut cheese fries, burgers and frozen custard "concrete" shakes.

Now, travelers to the Mile High can indulge in all their Shake Shack favorites before they even hit the city. An outpost of the chain officially opened at Denver International Airport, on the mezzanine level of Concourse B, on July 20 and this one has a boozy bonus: the first-ever Shake Shack bar. Otherwise, the food menu includes all the Shake Shack staples while the drinks range from a bloody Mary dubbed the Mile High Mary to a margarita called On the Rockies.

Denver-based Laws Whiskey is in on the fun, too: The airport location is serving a Salted Honey Bourbon Shake with Laws Four Grain Straight Bourbon spun into salted honey frozen custard and topped with smoked sea salt.

The location also brings sixty new jobs to the airport.

This is the sixth Shake Shack to open in Colorado; it will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Along with the RiNo location, Boulder, Edgewater, Cherry Creek and Highlands Ranch all have Shake Shakes ready to serve your burger fix.