Social Sightings: A New Chef, a Reopened Patio and a Must-Try Bagel

How do you keep up with the latest news from your favorite restaurants? One of the best ways is to follow social media. But now that concerts and sports events and farmers' markets are back, who's got time to endlessly scroll? We're here to help. This is the second installment of a new weekly series, Social Sightings, in which we highlight news, dishes and notable recent posts from Denver restaurants and bars.

Bakery Four

3712 West 32nd Avenue

This is just a bagel appreciation moment. Photos like the one above have us so excited for Bakery Four's move to a far bigger space this summer. In the meantime, it's open Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until it sells out, which typically happens by 9:30 a.m.

Ulster Street Bakery

2501 Dallas Street, Suite 108, Aurora

Another baked good must-see. This "micro bakery" currently takes pre-orders for pick-ups on Saturdays at Annette; if you hurry, you might be able to reserve a massive angel food cake for July 3 pick-up, just in time for your Independence Day party.

Annette

2501 Dallas Street, Suite 108, Aurora

Speaking of Annette...after more than a year, the Stanley Marketplace restaurant's patio is back to its pre-pandemic glory.

Adrift

218 South Broadway

Besides tiki drinks, hit up this South Broadway bar for a massive tomahawk steak platter.

Lola Coastal Mexican

1575 Boulder Street

Chef's choice tacos are now available every Tuesday for $3.50; if you get lucky, you might catch spit-fired al pastor straight off the trompo.

Ohana Island Kitchen

2563 15th Street

This favorite for poke debuted the first batch of its hand-bottled teriyaki sauce last week. You might still be able to get one, but if you missed this round, 164 more will be released later.

Brass Tacks

1526 Blake Street

JV Hernandez was announced as the new chef at this downtown craft cocktail haven. We hear his new menu includes salt-and-vinegar fries, chicken chicharrones and roasted bone marrow with shishito pepper chimichurri. Sticking around: the Brass Tacks burger.