Social Sightings: A New Chef, a Reopened Patio and a Must-Try Bagel

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
How do you keep up with the latest news from your favorite restaurants? One of the best ways is to follow social media. But now that concerts and sports events and farmers' markets are back, who's got time to endlessly scroll? We're here to help. This is the second installment of a new weekly series, Social Sightings, in which we highlight news, dishes and notable recent posts from Denver restaurants and bars.
Bakery Four
3712 West 32nd Avenue
This is just a bagel appreciation moment. Photos like the one above have us so excited for Bakery Four's move to a far bigger space this summer. In the meantime, it's open Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until it sells out, which typically happens by 9:30 a.m.
Ulster Street Bakery
2501 Dallas Street, Suite 108, Aurora
Another baked good must-see. This "micro bakery" currently takes pre-orders for pick-ups on Saturdays at Annette; if you hurry, you might be able to reserve a massive angel food cake for July 3 pick-up, just in time for your Independence Day party.
Annette
2501 Dallas Street, Suite 108, Aurora
Speaking of Annette...after more than a year, the Stanley Marketplace restaurant's patio is back to its pre-pandemic glory.
Adrift
218 South Broadway
Besides tiki drinks, hit up this South Broadway bar for a massive tomahawk steak platter.
Lola Coastal Mexican
1575 Boulder Street
Chef's choice tacos are now available every Tuesday for $3.50; if you get lucky, you might catch spit-fired al pastor straight off the trompo.
Ohana Island Kitchen
2563 15th Street
This favorite for poke debuted the first batch of its hand-bottled teriyaki sauce last week. You might still be able to get one, but if you missed this round, 164 more will be released later.
Brass Tacks
1526 Blake Street
JV Hernandez was announced as the new chef at this downtown craft cocktail haven. We hear his new menu includes salt-and-vinegar fries, chicken chicharrones and roasted bone marrow with shishito pepper chimichurri. Sticking around: the Brass Tacks burger.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.