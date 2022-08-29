Support Us

Social Sightings: A New Addition Is Coming to Avanti and More Food News

August 29, 2022 5:51AM

Bowls by KO will open at Avanti Labor Day weekend.
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Changes are coming soon to Avanti's Denver location. Bistro Georgette is moving out as the team behind it focuses on expanding Restaurant Olivia, the restaurant at 290 South Downing Street. Taking its place at the food incubator is Bowls by KO, which owner Katelin Overton started in 2019 as a meal-delivery service before expanding to a food truck. It will open Labor Day weekend, serving up globally inspired bowls with paleo, vegan and vegetarian options.
Instagram: @bowlsbyko
Amanda Proudfit
As it continues to work toward opening its brick-and-mortar bakery and plant shop in Wheat Ridge, Get Rights has been keeping busy with a backyard dinner series, teaming up with some of Denver's best chefs for an intimate dining experience. The September schedule will be announced weekly on Get Rights' Instagram story, so keep an eye out — tickets typically sell out fast.
Instagram: @_getrights_
Black Cat/Instagram
It's shishito season at Black Cat Organic Farm, and the crew there has a tip for how to use the peppers. "Instead of blistering in neutral oil, use toasted sesame oil. Add a splash of soy sauce instead of salt," they advise. You can pick up these, along with tons of other produce, meats and more, from the farm store at 4975 Jay Road in Boulder, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Instagram: @blackcatboulder
Chile con Quesadilla

One of the standout food trucks from Westword's Tacolandia, Chile con Quesadilla, will be throwing down along five others at a brand-new event that's part of this year's Denver Food + Wine festival. The Shake + Brake Showdown will take place Thursday, September 8, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Tivoli Quad on the Auraria Campus; it's a cocktail competition (with unlimited drinks) paired with bites from a lineup of local food trucks. Tickets are $65 in advance.
Instagram: @foodwinedenver
