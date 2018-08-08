Sushi-Rama Adds Commercial Kitchen to Handle Rapid Growth

Chef/restaurateur Jeff Osaka launched Sushi-Rama at 2615 Larimer Street in late 2015, introducing conveyor-belt sushi to Denver. Osaka's goal at the time was to add multiple sushi bars throughout the metro area and eventually expand beyond Colorado. The semi-automated production and delivery of sushi was intended as both a way to keep the price down for customers and to streamline hiring and training internally. With two new Sushi-Rama outposts already open this year and two more on the way, the company is looking at new ways to become more efficient.

The latest Sushi-Rama opened at 10012 Commons Street in Lone Tree the first week of August, complete with a conveyor belt that snakes its way through the dining room, carrying domed plates of nigiri, sushi rolls and other Japanese dishes to customers who can grab what they want and pay according to color-coded plates that correspond with menu prices. And like the other two shops, this one has more automation behind the scenes, including a rice ball machine and a rice "printer" that adds a layer of cooked rice to nori paper that employees then fill, roll and slice.

EXPAND Whole tuna are brought in and processed at the new kitchen. Mark Antonation

Still, with an Aurora Sushi-Rama coming toward the end of the year near Aurora's Fitzsimons neighborhood and a counter (without a conveyor belt) inside the A concourse of Denver International Airport expected to open in September, Osaka needed to centralized his seafood operation for the sake of quality and consistency. This week, he got the green light from the city to begin operations at a new commercial facility in north Denver, where whole fish are brought in, broken down and delivered to the various Sushi-Rama outposts.