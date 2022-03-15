Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Tacolandia

Tacolandia Will Return to Civic Center Park on June 4

March 15, 2022 9:20AM

Tacolandia will return to Civic Center Park in 2022.
Tacolandia will return to Civic Center Park in 2022. Danielle Lirette
After a two-year hiatus, Tacolandia will return to Civic Center Park on Saturday, June 4, with all-you-can-eat tacos and all the fun you can handle from 4 to 7 p.m.

Over forty taquerias and restaurants will be offering unlimited samples of their best dishes; the lineup includes 3 Margaritas, Bellota, Cabrón Carbón, Casa Cortés, Chile con Quesadilla, Dee Tacko, El Jefe, El Reparo Mexican Grill, La Diabla, Las Delicias, Los Molinos, Mas Kaos, Migrante Concept, Moya’s Tacos, Necio, Que Bueno Suerte!, Street Side Eats, Taco Block, Tacos Tequila Whiskey, Teocali Cantina, Work & Class and XATRUCHO, with more to come.

While the food is the main event, Tacolandia will also be serving up spicy musical entertainment and professional lucha libre wrestling.

Ticket presale starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 15. General admission presale is $30; a VIP ticket is $55 and includes early entry at 3 p.m., as well as access to the VIP lounge with dedicated restaurants, a VIP bar and two free drinks. (This is a 21+ event.)

Prices will go up closer to the date. Use the password tacosplease to get your tickets now at the westwordtacolandia website. That's where you'll also find more information about this event, which promises to be the taco of the town.

Tacolandia is back!
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation