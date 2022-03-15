Tacolandia Will Return to Civic Center Park on June 4

After a two-year hiatus, Tacolandia will return to Civic Center Park on Saturday, June 4, with all-you-can-eat tacos and all the fun you can handle from 4 to 7 p.m.
Over forty taquerias and restaurants will be offering unlimited samples of their best dishes; the lineup includes 3 Margaritas, Bellota, Cabrón Carbón, Casa Cortés, Chile con Quesadilla, Dee Tacko, El Jefe, El Reparo Mexican Grill, La Diabla, Las Delicias, Los Molinos, Mas Kaos, Migrante Concept, Moya’s Tacos, Necio, Que Bueno Suerte!, Street Side Eats, Taco Block, Tacos Tequila Whiskey, Teocali Cantina, Work & Class and XATRUCHO, with more to come.
While the food is the main event, Tacolandia will also be serving up spicy musical entertainment and professional lucha libre wrestling.
Ticket presale starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 15. General admission presale is $30; a VIP ticket is $55 and includes early entry at 3 p.m., as well as access to the VIP lounge with dedicated restaurants, a VIP bar and two free drinks. (This is a 21+ event.)
Prices will go up closer to the date. Use the password tacosplease to get your tickets now at the westwordtacolandia website. That's where you'll also find more information about this event, which promises to be the taco of the town.
Tacolandia is back!