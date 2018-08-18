Tacolandia Returns to Civic Center Park on August 19

Get ready for a day that will be the taco the town! On Sunday, August 19, Westword's Tacolandia returns to Civic Center Park, where three dozen of our favorite Mexican restaurants and taquerias will be serving unlimited samples of their street tacos.

But that's just the start of the fun at this fiesta. Between rounds of tacos, you can see the entries in the Saints & Sinners Car Show (winners will be announced at 6:45 p.m.) and catch luche libre matches on the wrestling stage, with the final bout set for 5:50 p.m. On the main stage, musical entertainment will range from Mariachi Americana to Los Mocochetes to iZCALLi.

And make sure you get a chance to meet, greet and eat with Gustavo Arellano, renowned around town for his Ask a Mexican! column and his book Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America.



VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission tickets are still available for $35. Tacolandia runs from 4* to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 19, at Civic Center Park; the entrance is at Colfax and Bannock, in front of the McNichols Building. Find more information at westwordtacolandia.com.

*VIP admission starts at 3 p.m.