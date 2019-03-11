Is the Taste of Colorado the Country's Best Food Festival?

Do you love the Taste of Colorado? Prove it. This is your last chance to vote for that annual Labor Day event, which was nominated last month as one of twenty contenders for USA Today’s "Best General Food Festival in the United States" award.

When the standings were last released, A Taste of Colorado was holding strong at third, with Taste of Vail coming in at an impressive seventh; that leaderboard has been taken down, though, so that voters will be coming in fresh, without knowing the current standings. Want to push Colorado to victory? You can still vote until 10 a.m. today, March 11, at 10best.com/awards/travel.

A Taste of Colorado has gone through many changes since the Festival of Mountain and Plain, which was introduced in Denver's Civic Center in 1895 and disappeared in 1912. The fest was resurrected in 1983 by the Downtown Denver Partnership, which added A Taste of Colorado the following year.