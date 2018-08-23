The Colorado Cider Guild Supports the State's Booming Cider Industry

The Colorado Cider Guild works hard to promote the growth of the cider industry in our state, and with cideries now doubling within the last few years, they’re doing something right. Directors of the organization include cider makers from Colorado Cider Company, Stem Ciders, C-Squared Ciders, and Snow Capped Cider Company. There are currently eighteen cideries represented from many different towns and cities, including Haykin Family Cider in Aurora, Scrumpy’s Hard Cider Bar in Fort Collins, Big B’s Hard Cider in Hotchkiss, Apple Valley Cider Company in Penrose and the Old Mine in Erie.

The guild fulfills its goal by educating consumers about cider and, hopefully, encouraging an appreciation for it. For example, at this weekend’s Colorado Cider and Beer Circus at Copper Mountain, it's hosting Cider University, where guests will have the opportunity to discover fermentation science, meet local cider makers and learn how to pair cheese and cider from an accredited world cheese judge.

The guild also facilitates allied industries and growers to supply cider companies in Colorado and coordinate events to showcase and celebrate cider produced in Colorado.