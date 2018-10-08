The Flatirons Food Film Fest Turns the Camera on Brewing and Craft Beer

A career in beer sounds fun — and it can be. But it's also a lot of work. The documentary film Brewmaster, which will be screened as part of the sixth annual Flatirons Food Film Fest, tells two stories about that work. One concerns a young New York attorney who decides to dedicate himself to learning how to brew, with the goal of eventually opening his own brewery. The second is about a corporate beer educator who is studying to become a master cicerone, a level of accomplishment that only eleven other people have achieved.

A star-studded cast of beer celebrities are also interviewed throughout the film, including Brewers Association founder Charlie Papazian, Cicerone Certification founder Ray Daniels, Brooklyn Brewery brewmaster Garrett Oliver, John and Jen Kimmich of Alchemist Brewery, and beer author Randy Mosher.

Papazian and Daniels will both be on hand for the screening, which takes place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. They'll be joined afterward by Betsy Lay, a homebrewer turned pro at Lady Justice Brewing in Denver, for a panel discussion on beer making that will be moderated by Westword beer writer Jonathan Shikes (that's me).