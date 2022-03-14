First Look: At the Groovy Bar, Everyone Can Drink in Grandpa's Basement

What: The Groovy Bar
Where: 1575 Boulder Street
When: Hours are still being solidified, but right now the Groovy Bar is open Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m.
For more info: Visit postchickenandbeer.com/lohi
recently opened Post Chicken & Beer in LoHi,is to make guests feel like they've stepped into their grandpa's basement — or the set of That ’70s Show — in the best possible way, of course.
With the help of downtown shop Modern Nomad, the Big Red F Restaurant Group has achieved just that. The wallpaper is loud, with big yellow, brown and orange circles patterned throughout. Also on the walls are knickknacks from the era, including multiple pairs of roller skates, a drawing of Stevie Nicks in all her songbird phases, beer steins, vases and more. Choose a seat at the compact bar, a two-top against the wall, or in one of the cozy chairs and couches that complete the homey vibe.
It's as if the bar has been there forever (but without the dust or mustiness of a true 1970s basement drinking den) — and in a way, it has. When the Post was Lola Coastal Mexican, which was also owned by Big Red F, the downstairs space was known as BeLola. There wasn't a scene here; it was more of a place to book a private party or slink through on the way to the bathroom. During the renovation to swap out its seafood concept for another outpost of its chicken joint, the team flipped the stairs and made it so that the Groovy Bar is its own enclosed space with a separate door.
The ambience of the new bar is not only different from what was here before, but from the Post upstairs, as well — which is the point. The Groovy Bar is its own entity; it's the kind of place people can go for after-dinner fun, but it's also a destination in its own right. And it's a great first-date spot thanks to the low, warm light and secluded vibes.
What surprised us: No, you can't order everything from the Post's meu when downstairs at the Groovy. In fact, there is a distinct menu for the basement bar, which surprisingly doesn't include fried chicken.
Instead, order chicken-liver pâté with biscuit crostini; a jar of pinto-bean hummus with veggies and chicharrones; or a simple plate of cheese and crackers. It's the kind of food you might get served by your parents while playing D&D, but instead of being kids, you're actually adults, and that's why you also have a glass of prosecco or craft beer at your side. Or even better, a dram of one of the forty-plus bourbons the bar features.
There are twelve taps with the Post Brewery's own beers to choose from, as well as a retro cocktail list with classic drinks like a Harvey Wallbanger and a brandy Old Fashioned. Try the Grasshopper, which tastes like melted mint chocolate chip ice cream and comes in a vintage sherbet glass.
The Groovy Bar serves some new-school cocktails, too, including the Easy Rider (bourbon, corn liqueur, lemon, apple cider and poblano liqueur); Lovely Rita (pear vodka, pear liqueur, elderflower, lemon and sparkling wine); and I'm the Dude, Man (a take on a White Russian as inspired by The Big Lebowski). Munch on an order of Post Thirst Trap Snack Mix while you sip: The first one is free, with refills $3 each.
While enjoying the life of basement drinking, watch whatever vintage game show is playing on the large television set. It may feel like you could take off your shoes and prop up your feet, but since this is a public restaurant and not actually your grandpa's basement, we suggest you keep those Stan Smith sneakers on and just get into the overall groove of this retro bar.