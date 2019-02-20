Twenty New Restaurants and Bars Coming to Denver This Year

Has the Denver restaurant market reached a saturation point? There's still plenty of room for great food and new ideas in the city, so don't expect a slowdown in growth in 2019. Need evidence? Here are twenty restaurants and bars we're looking forward to over the next twelve months. See you at the openings!

American Grind will expand from its counter-service eatery at Avanti to a full restaurant in 2019.

Continue Reading

American Grind

431 East Bayaud Avenue

Anticipated opening: April

American Grind started out as a food truck in 2014 before opening a counter inside Avanti Food & Beverage in 2017. This year Jared Schwartz and Kade Gianinetti will open a brick-and-mortar version of their locavore-leaning burger joint in the Washington Park West neighborhood, in the same building as the second outpost of Uncle.

Bird Bakery

Location TBD

Anticipated opening: TBD

Elizabeth Chambers is known in San Antonio, Texas for her sunny bakery turning out cupcakes, pies, cookies, cakes and sandwiches. But to the rest of the country, she's the wife of Hollywood star Armie Hammer. In December, the couple announced they'll be building the first Bird Bakery outside of Texas (there's also one in Dallas), although an exact address has not been nailed down. They chose Denver because Chambers grew up here and still has family here.

Cart-Driver

2239 West 30th Avenue

Anticipated opening: spring

The two LoHi addresses that held Z Cuisine and Z Cuisine À Côté have been vacant since chef Patrick Dupays pulled up stakes in 2016. Cart-Driver owners Andy Niemeyer, Mark Licata and Andrew Birkholz picked up the spot last year and have been slowly converting it into a more spacious version of their RiNo wood-fired eatery built into a shipping container. While initial estimates had the opening at the end of 2018, it's now looking like spring.

Soon you'll be able to eat this chicken sandwich indoors. Courtesy Chicken Rebel

Chicken Rebel

West 36th Avenue and Tejon Street

Anticipated opening: summer

Lydie Lovett's chicken sandwich business, which currently calls Finn's Manor home, will open in a new slot next door to Mythology Distillery in the Highland neighborhood.

EXPAND Doritos nachos at Cochino Taco. Laura Shunk

Cochino Taco

176 South Broadway

Anticipated opening: spring

Johnny Ballen opened in first taqueria in Englewood in 2016 and will make it a duo this spring. The new Cochino will take over the space most recently occupied by Gary Lee's Motor Club & Grub.

Della Radice

2955 Ulster Street

Anticipated opening: March

Chef Cristino Griego is nearly ready to open Della Radice, which will specialize in small plate of wine-friendly food from Italy, Spain and France. The restaurant will open in the Stapleton spot that was formerly home to the Bistro at Stapleton, which closed nearly two years ago.

Gyu Kaku Japanese BBQ

1998 18th Street

Anticipated opening: February/March

The Japanese grill-your-own-meat chain with more than 700 locations worldwide is coming to the new neighborhood behind Union Station, across the street from Whole Foods. Gyu Kaku is currently hiring, so it could open within the next month.

The former Über Eats space will soon become Maine Shack. Westword

Maine Shack

1535 Central Street

Anticipated opening: spring

Culinary Creative Group (the folks behind Morin, Señor Bear and Bar Dough, to name a few) is bringing New England-style lobster rolls and other seafood specialties to LoHi and will soon open in the space previously occupied by Uber Eats.

Noble Riot

1336 27th Street

Anticipated opening: spring

Scott and Nicole Mattson, the owners of Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club, will open a wine bar next door to Nocturne along with Troy Bowen, founder of the Colorado Natural Wine Consortium. They'll start out small in the space recently vacated by cocktail bar Greenlight Lab, but hope to expand into the adjoining alley space over the summer.

Owlbear Barbecue

2826 Larimer Street

Anticipated opening: spring

A couple of years have elapsed since Karl Fallenius has served his Texas-inspired barbecue on a regular basis, but we can still taste the smoky brisket fat on our lips. Licensing, permitting and vandalism have slowed the project over the last year, but we're hoping to see smoke rising once again in Owlbear's new home next door to Our Mutual Friend Brewing.

EXPAND Quiero Arepas will land on Old South Pearl this spring. Danielle Lirette

Quiero Arepas

1859 South Pearl Street

Anticipated opening: spring

Igor and Beckie Panasewicz have single-handedly turned Venezuelan arepas from an obscure street food into one of the most craveable foods in Denver over the past eight or nine years. They started with food trucks before becoming one of the anchor eateries at Avanti Food & Beverage, and will open their first dedicated restaurant in Platt Park this spring.

RiNo Yacht Club

Location: TBD

Anticipated opening: summer

Mary Allison Wright and McLain Hedges closed their bar inside The Source at the end of January with plans to relocated to their own space this summer. They haven't announced an address yet, but wherever they end up, you can expect the same creative cocktails and carefully selected boutique wines and champagnes (and hopefully some excellent homemade pie).

Run for the Roses

1801 Blake Street

Anticipated opening: spring

Steven Waters is nearly ready to open his cocktail bar, named in honor of the Kentucky Derby, in the space beneath what was previously the Celtic Tavern.

Snarfburger is coming to Denver from Boulder. Westword

Snarfburger

2535 Federal Boulevard

1001 East 11th Avenue

Anticipated opening: spring/summer

Sandwich maven Jimmy Seidel got his start in Boulder before bringing a number of Snarf's sandwich shops to Denver, but he kept his tiny Snarf Burger shack a Boulder secret, until now. Two Snarf Burgers will debut in Denver this year, both alongside Snarf's outposts. One will be in a shack-style building on Federal Boulevard, and the other is taking over an old coin-op laundry in Capitol Hill.

Tessa Delicatessen

5724 East Colfax Avenue

Anticipated opening: May/June

Chef Vince Howard moved to Denver from Los Angeles, where he ran Del Rey Deli. He'll add a similar all-day deli to the stretch of Colfax Avenue dividing the Park Hill and Montclair neighborhoods.

EXPAND Mochi muffins are coming to Aurora. Courtesy Third Culture Bakery

Third Culture Bakery

9935 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Anticipated opening: May/June

Third Culture was founded in the San Francisco Bay area two years ago, and now owners Sam Butarbutar and Wenter Shyu have targeted Aurora for their first bakery, specializing in rice-flour mochi muffins and other Asian-inspired treats, outside of California.

Toro

150 Clayton Lane

Anticipated opening: late spring

Cherry Creek hotels have become dining destinations over the past couple of years, and the JW Marriott is hoping to keep up with this outpost of chef/restaurateur Richard Sandoval's Latin/Asian fusion eatery.

Restaurant Tonno

2201 West 32nd Avenue

Anticipated opening: late spring

Until last fall, Denver had no restaurants dedicated exclusively to chef's tasting menus. Beckon became the first, and chef Alec Bruno will add his take on multi-course dining to the LoHi neighborhood in an intimate underground space this spring.

EXPAND Washington Park West will get its own Uncle. Danielle Lirette

Uncle

95 South Pennsylvania Street

Anticipated opening: April/May

If you love the noodle bowls at the original Uncle in LoHi but can never manage to land a table, you'll be happy to hear that founder Tommy Lee is doubling down with a new spot in Washington Park West.

Zomo

3457 South Broadway

Anticipated opening: April

Alysia Davey and Ryan Anderson took over the former home of El Tepehuan (which moved just down the block) two years ago and have been building their restaurant themselves ever since. The hard work is nearly done and downtown Englewood will soon be able to experience Vietnamese-inspired dishes with homestyle Midwestern influences.