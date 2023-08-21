 US Thai Needs to Move Out of Edgewater and Is Looking for a New Space | Westword
US Thai Needs to Move and Is Looking for a New Space...Outside Edgewater

"Please pray for us to survive another day, we will try to hang in here until the last minute."
August 21, 2023
US Thai may not be in Englewood much longer.
During its seventeen years in business at 5338 West 25th Avenue in Edgewater, US Thai has received many accolades, including our 2023 Best of Denver award for Best Thai Restaurant. But it needs to find a new home if it's going to stay in business. "The city wants us to update the building. It's a run-down building, and the landlord doesn't want to do anything," says owner Ma Vue.

On August 20, Vue posted the following message on the US Thai Facebook page: "Hi Dear US Thai patrons. Thank you very much for your support for the past seventeen years. Over the years, we try our very best to provide you with the best Thai foods we know and can do with a reasonable price. As you all may see, the neighborhood has progress rapidly in the past five years. We feel like we are overgrown our current space and the neighbor also over grown us. There no room for us to grow any more. Please pray for us to survive another day, we will try to hang in here until the last minute. And if you know a better place for us to move, please let us know."
a bowl of meat in red sauce
US Thai is known for bringing the heat.
Mark Antonation
Vue reiterated that point to Westword, saying, "There's no room for me to grow," adding that the business will need to move out of the space "in the next three months." US Thai recently received "many building violations," Vue notes, for a wide variety of issues, and even had to close for a few days.

"This place is not good for me anymore," Vue says. But he does want to keep US Thai alive, and is hoping to find a new space as soon as possible, ideally outside of Edgewater. Anyone with tips or information about possible future locations should call the restaurant at 303-233-3345. 
