US Thai Needs to Move and Is Looking for a New Space...Outside Edgewater

During its seventeen years in business at 5338 West 25th Avenue in Edgewater, US Thai has received many accolades, including our 2023 Best of Denver award for Best Thai Restaurant. But it needs to find a new home if it's going to stay in business. "The city wants us to update the building. It's a run-down building, and the landlord doesn't want to do anything," says owner Ma Vue.
On August 20, Vue posted the following message on the US Thai Facebook page: "Hi Dear US Thai patrons. Thank you very much for your support for the past seventeen years. Over the years, we try our very best to provide you with the best Thai foods we know and can do with a reasonable price. As you all may see, the neighborhood has progress rapidly in the past five years. We feel like we are overgrown our current space and the neighbor also over grown us. There no room for us to grow any more. Please pray for us to survive another day, we will try to hang in here until the last minute. And if you know a better place for us to move, please let us know."
"This place is not good for me anymore," Vue says. But he does want to keep US Thai alive, and is hoping to find a new space as soon as possible, ideally outside of Edgewater. Anyone with tips or information about possible future locations should call the restaurant at 303-233-3345.