ViewHouse Group Sets Sights On Mexico With My Neighbor Felix

Governor Polis has declared this Saturday, September 12, Colorado Restaurant Day, and LoHi has a new eatery joining the neighborhood just in time to celebrate. Under development for almost four years, My Neighbor Felix is the latest offering from Lotus Concepts Management, best known for the sports-friendly ViewHouse chain of rooftop party spots. Located on Central Street in the space formerly occupied by Marcella's (which closed more than a year ago, Felix offers indoor dining as well as an expanded patio, with a current capacity of 248 inside and out. This being Denver, and this being 2020, the sleek space also boasts a "selfie wall," studded with succulents and adorned with a neon "Muy Yum," the restaurant's tagline.

To execute the pan-Mexican concept, Lotus tapped executive chef Jose Guerrero, whose career includes a stint with the group behind Puerto Vallarta's famed La Palapa. The menu pays homage to Mexico's seven culinary regions focused through the lens of the country's capital. "Mexico City is where they all come together," says Guerrero. He's particularly proud of the kitchen's local sources, enthusiastically reeling off names of the Colorado farms and producers that make the menu possible.

EXPAND My Neighbor Felix is LoHi's newest neighbor. My Neighbor Felix

It's quite an expansive menu, from the crispy fish tacos beloved in Baja to a rotisserie chicken basted in the cocoa-kissed mole for which Oaxaca is famed. The housemade hibiscus chips are delightfully crisp and light, an unusual complement to the clean, fresh salsas, guacamole and ceviche. (The packaged chips will also be sold in stores soon.) Vegetarians and vegans will find no shortage of options, including an al pastor portobello taco and an Aztec bowl with ancient grains and butternut squash in an avocado vinaigrette.

The cocktail program is fittingly tequila-forward, and the nitrogen-bubbled "Vapor Margarita" will be all over your Instagram feed soon.

While LoHi is My Neighbor Felix's flagship location, a second will soon be occupying the former Landry's Seafood House location in Centennial, with plans for Colorado Springs and Thornton outposts following — in keeping the the restaurant group's pattern of building big and replicating success.

My Neighbor Felix is located at 1801 Central Street and is open Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Friday from 11:00 a.m. to midnight, Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Call 720-826-4880 or visit the restaurant's website for details and reservations.