Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Beer Man

Westbound & Down Brewing Plans LoDo Taproom in Dairy Block

April 29, 2022 9:27AM

Westbound &amp; Down Brewing Plans LoDo Taproom in Dairy Block
Westbound & Down Brewing
The neighborhood around Coors Field will get a little more craft beer-friendly this summer when Westbound & Down Brewing opens a small taproom near 18th and Blake. The brewery will take a space in the alley at Dairy Block, which also includes an upscale food hall, stores, a hotel and other bars and restaurants.

Westbound marketing director Eric Schmidt confirmed the brewery plans to open a taproom there — there is also a sign on the building with the brewery's logo and the words "coming soon" — but didn't want to comment further since the company is still working through specifics, including a name for the location.

A LoDo taproom, especially in the high-profile Dairy Block, would be a bold move for Westbound & Down, which has locations in Idaho Springs and Lafayette, but no presence in Denver aside from its placement in liquor stores, bars and restaurants. A few years ago, the investors who own the brewery bought a building in the Art District on Santa Fe for a taproom, but those plans later fell through.
WESTBOUND & DOWN BREWING
Westbound & Down Brewing
Westbound was founded in Idaho Springs in 2015 as an offshoot of the Buffalo Rose Restaurant & Bar, which was renovated and reopened that same year after a year-long closure. With the addition of well-respected local brewer Jake Gardner, the brewery quickly gained a name for itself and got even more attention in 2019 by winning Midsize Brewpub of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival.

In 2020, Westbound announced that it would take over the former Endo Brewing building in Lafayette where it now runs a fifteen-barrel production brewery to keep up with demand for cans and kegs. Westbound Mill, as the space is called, opened in December and is also a taproom with eighteen beers on tap along with artisan pizzas and small plates like beets and burrata and summer sausages.

Westbound specializes in brewing IPAs and has a penchant for West Coast styles, but the brewery also makes a wide variety of other beers, including lagers, an English mild and barrel-aged stouts.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jonathan Shikes is a Denver native who writes about business and beer for Westword.
Contact: Jonathan Shikes

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation