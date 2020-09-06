Where to Grab Denver's Best Cold Brew Coffees

Summer is coming to a sudden end on Tuesday, but we still have a couple of days of hot weather before the rain (and possibly even snow) begins. Celebrate the end of summer with one of the season's tastiest caffeinated offerings: cold brew coffee. It's naturally creamy, low in acidity and high in caffeine, making it a drink we enjoy all year ’round. So even when the weather changes, you can order your cold brew steamed; it creates a frothy, delicious hot drink that looks like a Guinness but tastes like the richest, creamiest coffee you've ever had.

Here are some of our favorite options for cold brew coffee in cans and on tap around town:

MORU has three kinds of cold brew coffee. Courtesy of MORU

MORU Coffee 1900 South Quince Street

720-638-5760



MORU has not just one, but three different options for cold brew, made in collaboration with neighbor Jade Mountain Brewing. You'll find nitro pours on tap made with beans from Brazil and Ethiopia, and a still cold brew made with Brazilian beans. The quiet industrial park where MORU is located allows for plenty of social distancing if you want to stay and try all three, and on Fridays you can get $2 off a pour.

Glass Arrow Coffee



Glass Arrow Coffee's Bolshevik hopped nitro cold brew is available on tap at Roostercat Coffee House (1045 Lincoln Street) and 14er Brewing Company (3120 Blake Street). Described as the "sober-guy coffee beer not beer," its notes of dried cranberry, Virginia tobacco and Azacca hops paired with the milky texture give it a taste similar to a coffee IPA — without the alcohol. Glass Arrow doesn't have its own coffee bar, but you can order its products online.

You can get Migration 3.2 by the bag or as canned cold brew coffee. Sweet Bloom

Sweet Bloom Coffee 1619 Reed Street, Lakewood, 303-261-5954

7745 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, 303-424-313



Sweet Bloom roasted its Migration 3.2, a blend of several Ethiopian heirlooms, with cold brew in mind. The fruit-forward coffee — with hints of mango, peach and honeydew — is on tap at the company's Lakewood roasting facility and its Arvada cafe, as well as at Brew Culture and a few other cafes around town. While you're at Sweet Bloom, try Minor Figures oat milk, a U.K.-based brand that recently leaped the pond into the U.S. market and is giving Oatly a run for its money.

EXPAND Get these cans while you can. Courtesy of MiddleState Coffee

MiddleState Coffee 212 Santa Fe Drive

720-287-1401



MiddleState started canning its cold brew in small quantities shortly after the pandemic hit Denver. It's all canned by hand in-house, so the coffee options change weekly. The roastery is gearing up to produce canned coffee on a much bigger scale soon, but for now the cans are only available at the shop. You can also drink MiddleState cold brew on tap at Hudson Hill (619 East 13th Avenue), where you can order it black or as a mixer in a cocktail.

Corvus is now canning its cold brew coffee. Courtesy of Corvus Coffee

Corvus Coffee Roasters 1740 South Broadway

4925 South Newport Street

5846 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Littleton



Corvus makes one of the most popular cold brews in Denver; it can be found at a number of coffee shops, including Doppio, Torpedo Coffee and, of course, the Corvus cafes. The smooth brew has been so popular that Corvus started canning it in August in two varieties: African Single Origin and Dead Reckoning. Each eight-ounce can is the perfect size for an afternoon caffeine boost or cool-down while on the trail, on the road or in your back yard. Since the cans are shelf-stable for up to a year, you can stock up at select Denver markets, too, including Marczyk Fine Foods and Spinelli’s Market.

NuRange Coffee



NuRange doesn't have its own cafe, but you can find the unique range of canned cold brews, coconut milk lattes and CBD-infused coffees at Colorado Whole Foods Markets. We think these cans are best enjoyed near your favorite body of water, be it a pool, kiddie pool, river or lake. Make yourself a NuRange cold brewtini to transition the Labor Day party from day to night.