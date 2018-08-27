Why Hasn't GABF Sold Out Yet?

It's been four weeks since tickets went on sale, but the Great American Beer Festival, which takes place September 20-22 at the Colorado Convention Center, hasn't sold out yet. For anyone who's been following craft beer since at least 2012, that's an unheard of, almost shocking, fact.

Tickets to last year's fest sold out in four hours and fifteen minutes, while they were gone in 67 minutes the year before. The record was 2013, when every last ticket was snapped up within twenty minutes of going on sale. (See below to find GABF's sellout times going all the way back to 2009.)

Granted, the only tickets remaining for this year's GABF are for the opening night on Thursday (and the Paired event). The Friday and Saturday sessions sold out within a day. But still, what gives?