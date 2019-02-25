Upcoming Hose House Eatery Takes Name From Historic Firefighter

Denver Hose House No. 1, the brick edifice with the arched windows at 20th and Chestnut streets downtown, has been standing almost as long as Denver itself. What was once home to Denver's first volunteer fire department has been undergoing a renovation over the last two years and will be part of a new Hilton hotel opening on the corner later this year. The old firehouse will be home to Woodie Fisher, a restaurant named for Redwood "Woodie" Fisher, who died trying to stop a runaway horse-drawn fire wagon in the late 1800s.

The blocks between Union Station and the Millennium Bridge have been transformed over the past several years, with two new grocery stores, several hotels and towering apartment buildings filling in was previously little more than dirt lots and rail yards. Residents and developers have been calling the area, once known as the Bottoms, the Union Station neighborhood.

EXPAND The old Denver Hose House No 1; Woodie Fisher himself may have even been in this photo. Denver Public Library Digital Collection