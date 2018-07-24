Zephyr Brewing Has Closed and Sold to New Owner

Zephyr Brewing, which was one of the first breweries to open in the River North Arts District before moving to an industrial spot in north Denver last year, closed for good on July 20.

But the brewery’s equipment has been sold to its former assistant brewer, Nick Crown, who will take over the lease and plans to reopen in the same location later this year under the name Blue Tile Brewing.

Founded in December 2014 by Brian Wood and Rich Wisniewski, Zephyr occupied a garden-level space at 1421 26th Street. But the brewery never really found a rhythm in the neighborhood, and in July 2017, Wood announced that Zephyr would be moving to an industrial spot at 1609 East 58th Avenue, Unit G.