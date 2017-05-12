Reviewed: Basquiat and Dmitri Obergfell (Closing), Six More Art Shows to See in Denver Now!

Audacious includes Carroll Dunham's "Shootist." Denver Art Museum

There's lots of great art to see in metro Denver, including the Basquiat Before Basquiat show that closes this weekend at MCA Denver; Audacious and Man Is a Bubble/Time Is a Place are also at the end of extended runs. Here are capsule reviews of eight worthwhile exhibits along the Front Range, in the order that they're closing.

Wes Magyar

Dmitri Obergfell. In Man Is a Bubble/Time Is a Place, Dmitri Obergfell’s solo at Gildar Gallery, the artist uses such a wide diversity of forms that he seems to be spreading out in various directions at once. True, the pieces here reveal that Obergfell is still following the same aesthetic and conceptual courses he set out on several years ago, but there are clearly some new things going on. For Obergfell, what connects his works is a reference to the passage of time. For example, in the sculpture “Moonwatcher,” he continues to express his interest in Greco-Roman antiquity thrust into a contemporary context — in this case, with a layover in mid-twentieth-century modernism. A different approach to time is conveyed by “Portal,” which is made of corrugated steel and concerns the idea of eternity. The overall shape is complex, like that of an island’s shoreline, and that complexity is jacked up by the peaks and valleys of the corrugation as well as the chameleon paint in which it's finished. Strewn throughout the gallery are what look like crushed beer-cans; rather than exemplify ephemera, though, they are more permanent sculptures. Extended through May 13 at Gildar Gallery, 82 South Broadway, 303-993-4474, gildargallery.com. Read the review of Man Is a Bubble/Time Is a Place.

Basquiat installation at MCA Denver. Kelly Shroads Photography

Basquiat Before Basquiat. MCA Denver’s Nora Burnett Abrams curated the widely heralded Basquiat Before Basquiat: East 12th Street, 1979-1980, a chronicle of the year that a not-yet-famous Jean Michel Basquiat shared an apartment with Alexis Adler. For whatever reason, Adler preserved everything that Basquiat left behind when he split. The show begins with photo enlargements of the apartment’s graffiti-covered hallway, which includes examples of Basquiat’s “SAMO,” his first identity in the East Village and a tag by which he conveyed the sentiment “Same Old Shit.” The Adler collection has two components: pieces by Basquiat; and photos of Basquiat and of lost works taken by Adler. Among the Basquiats are sheets from notebooks, some with nothing other than text in his no-frills printing style. The small sketches and drawings feature certain devices, notably the zigzag that would become part of his signature style just a year or so later. To help connect things, Abrams has included a choice example of his full-blown expression, 1984’s “Untitled (Cadmium).” In 1988, like a rock star, Basquiat died of a drug overdose. Through May 14 at MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street, 303-298-7554, mcadenver.org. Read the review of Basquiat Before Basquiat.

Audacious includes Carroll Dunham's "Shootist." Denver Art Museum

Audacious. Last summer, Rebecca Hart took the rudder of the Denver Art Museum’s Modern and Contemporary department, and Audacious: Contemporary Artists Speak Out, in the main galleries on the third level of the DAM’s Hamilton Building, is her debut effort. Although Audacious is meant to showcase objects from the DAM’s permanent collection, this particular assortment has been heavily salted with pieces from the private holdings of Kent and Vicki Logan. The largesse of other important donors is included, too, but to a lesser extent. Among the standouts are several works by American artists such as Philip Guston, Robert Colescott, David Hammons, Barbara Kruger, Brian Alfred and Ben Jackel. There’s also a big European presence, especially among the YBA (Young British Artists), who are now, alas, not so young. First among these is Damien Hirst’s “Do you know what I like about you?,” from 1994. Chinese art likewise plays a large role in Audacious, and there are even some Colorado artists included, among them Tony Ortega, Jack Balas and Viviane Le Courtois. Extended through May 14 at the Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway, 720-865-5000, denverartmuseum.org.

