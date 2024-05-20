Free things to do in Denver this week

For more entertainment opportunities, see our roster of events worth the price of admission. Now keep reading for free things to do in Denver over the next five days.
Free things to do in DenverWhile most museums charge admission (unless it's an SCFD free day), there are exceptions, and three of those have interesting exhibitions you can see for free just about any time.
201 Kimonos
Daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue
McNichols is no longer acting as a temporary shelter, so you can drop in anytime to see 201 Kimonos, the new exhibit there. It emphasizes the traditional T-shaped garment called “kimono,” but also integrates the more general concept of clothing, including a variety of other traditional Japanese apparel, such as haori, a short kimono, and other varieties of robe-like clothing. Admission to McNichols is always free, and another show is opening Friday; learn more here.
Mosaic of Cultures: Aurora’s Nepali Community
Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Aurora History Museum, 15051 East Alameda Parkway, Aurora
The Aurora History Museum and the Aurora Office of International and Immigrant Affairs are celebrating Aurora’s vibrant Nepali community with the exhibit Mosaic of Cultures: Aurora’s Nepali Community, which opened last week. It's part of the “Mosaic of Cultures” series, which promotes understanding of Aurora’s culturally diverse populations while incorporating the voices of those local communities into the city’s history. Admission is always free to the Aurora History Museum; learn more here.
Building on Stanley’s Foundation
Daily, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
The Aurora History Museum, in collaboration with Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum and Stanley Marketplace, created Building on Stanley’s Foundation, a just-opened exhibit in the Stanley about the innovators who worked in the same building seventy years ago. The exhibition includes two ejection seats built at the facility, historic photographs and other artifacts that tell the story of Bob Stanley, already an accomplished engineer and test pilot when he formed Stanley Aviation in 1948. Stanley’s mission was to save the lives of pilots in damaged aircraft; its team pioneered innovative escape systems for both airplanes flying slowly near ground level and supersonic jets high in the stratosphere. You can visit the exhibit whenever the Stanley is open; find out more here.
Free things to do in Denver this weekThere are plenty of special free events this week in metro Denver. Here are ten of them:
KGNU Radio Week
Through Saturday, May 25
Various locations around Boulder
This inaugural KGNU Radio Week could become an annual citywide celebration of KGNU Community Radio's impact on local culture and uniting diverse voices. The lineup includes live music performances, interactive workshops, special live broadcasts, community celebrations and much more. “Radio Week is not just an event; it’s a movement to celebrate the unique bond between KGNU and the communities we serve,” says Tim Russo, KGNU station manager. "This year's lineup promises something for everyone, whether you're a longtime listener or new to community radio. We invite everyone to join us for a week of connection, inspiration and celebration." Find details on this and more here.
Beyond the Fall: Kabul Three Years Later
Monday, May 20, noon via Zoom
The Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver is offering this program on the Taliban's takeover and its emerging governance model. The panel includes Fereshta Abbasi of Human Rights Watch, Haroun Rahimi of the American University of Afghanistan, Ishank Motwani of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, and Lewis Griffith of the Josef Korbel School. Learn more here.
BETC: Plays With Fire New Play Festival
Monday, May 20, 7 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center Gamm Theatre, Boulder
Tuesday, May 28, 7 p.m.
Miners Alley Performing Arts Center, Golden
Ignite your passion for theater with the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company’s Plays With Fire festival, featuring new works from Colorado playwrights. Spanning four evenings, this festival showcases everything from short plays to full-length dramas that grapple with themes like grief, climate change, family discord and rock-music fantasy. Each night offers a glimpse into the creative process. Dive deep into the heart of play development and experience raw, powerful storytelling that just might be the next big thing. Admission is free, but booking a reservation is recommended to secure your spot.
Climate Interventions: Solar Geoengineering
Tuesday, May 21, 8:30 to 10 a.m.
Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard
The three-part Climate Interventions series looks at the scientific understanding and uncertainties around a range of interventions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and cool the planet. Part one explores Solar Geoengineering, also known as solar radiation/management (SRM), which seeks to cool the planet by reflecting some of the incoming energy back to space. Join the Institute for Science & Policy, in partnership with the Institute for Responsible Carbon Removal, at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science for a breakfast and panel discussion exploring the latest deliberations around research, impacts and more. The event is free, but you must RSVP here.
Together Colorado 2024 Annual Celebration
Tuesday, May 21, 5:30 p.m.
Montview Presbyterian Church, 1980 Dahlia Street
Together Colorado's big event looks back over the past year's multi-faith work, celebrating the impactful civic, legislative, and local accomplishments while also acknowledging the losses — and the long road ahead to its vision of every Coloradan living in dignity. Dinner starts at 5:30, followed by a program at 6 p.m. RSVP here.
Community Academy by City Council District 6
Tuesday, May 21, 5:30 p.m.
Cook Park Recreation Center, 7100 Cherry Creek South Drive
Over the past year, Denver City Councilman Paul Kashmann has hosted community events where people can get honest answers to questions about the city. Now he's convening representatives from over 25 city departments — as well as Mayor Mike Johnston and Councilmember-at-large Sarah Parady — to provide those answers in person, with a focus on the ins and outs of funding in Denver. Offices represented include Parks & Recreation, Denver's fire and police departments, Animal Control, the Denver District Attorney and many more. Denver Water and Xcel Energy will also be present. Admission is free; learn more here.
Cocina Libre
Tuesday, May 21, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Rices Brewing, 2060 West Colfax Avenue
Cocina Libre is a collection of recipes gathered as part of the University of Denver's Immigrant Resistance Recipes initiative. The book is now available on Amazon; enjoy food, a raffle, music and the screening of a mini-documentary at this free launch party. All proceeds from the sale of Cocina Libre will directly support the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition. Learn more about the book here.
The Primary Solution: Rescuing Our Democracy From the Fringes, with Nick Triano
Wednesday, May 22, 6 p.m.
Tattered Cover Colfax, 2526 East Colfax Avenue
In his book The Primary Solution, Nick Troiano, founding executive director of Unite America, makes a bold proposal to abolish party primaries in our country. Doing so would not require a constitutional amendment or an act of Congress, he notes; in fact, several states have already replaced party primaries with nonpartisan primaries that give all voters the freedom to vote for any candidate in every election, regardless of party. He'll be speaking with John Frank of Axios Denver. Admission is free; learn more here.
2024 Sustainable Development in Africa Conference
Friday, May 24, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Josef Korbel School at the University of Denver, Maglione Hall, 2201 South Gaylord Street
The free conference begins with a light breakfast and drumming performance, followed by a keynote address by H.E Chibamba Kanyama, Zambia’s Ambassador to the United States. Throughout the day, there will be panels addressing everything from the U.S. impact on African security to sustainability to the African diaspora to neocolonialism and decolonization. The day ends with the Africa Day Celebration, with music, food and dance in celebration of the founding of the Organization of African Unity. All events are free, and you do not need to attend the conference in order to go to the closing celebration, but you should register here.
Family Fun Free Day
Friday, May 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street
It's a family-friendly free day at Four Mile Historic Park, and the venue will offer a full day of games and presentations, including a performance by the Rocky Mountain Indigenous Dancers; there will also be Indigenous vendors, education centers and activities. Thank the SCFD for making free days possible, and reserve your spots here.
Do you know of a great free event? We update this list every week; send information to [email protected].