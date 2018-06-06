Lonnie Hanzon Plans to Open Doors With Art at PrideFest

Lonnie Hanzon was putting the final touches on his annual art installation for this year's PrideFest in Civic Center Park — the icing on the cake, if you will — when he learned of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case on June 4.

Back in 2015, just as another Supreme Court decision loomed, the Denver artist had created a twenty-foot-tall "Equality Cake," a monumental public sculpture designed to both celebrate the fortieth anniversary of PrideFest and bring attention to the romantic and legal aspects of marriage equality. "I was struck by the starkness of the 1,138 rights, responsibilities and privileges of marriage — documented by the United States Accounting Office in two separate reports — juxtaposed with trivial arguments about cakes," Hanzon, who'd married his partner illegally back in 1982, said at the time. "People picking fights over cake instead of discussing the real issues. I was saddened and angered by the Colorado 'cake' stories. Once again, Colorado getting a national story for the wrong reasons."

He was referring not just to the Masterpiece Cakeshop case, which got its start in 2012 when Lakewood baker Jack Phillips refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple because of his Christian views, but Colorado's passage of Amendment 2 in 1992, an act that prohibited "special rights" for homosexuals and also led to Colorado being labeled the "Hate State." The Supreme Court ruled that amendment was unconstitutional in 1996.