Art Attack: Musical Fireflies, Lowriders at the DAM and No Vacancy's Death March

click to enlarge Jody Guralnick, “Sonoluminescence,” 2023, oil and acrylic on wood panel. Jody Guralnick, courtesy of Michael Warren Contemporary

click to enlarge D'art Gallery members Carol Bivins, Emily Oldak and Vicky Smith share solo shows. Courtesy D'art Gallery

click to enlarge Watch architect and artist Ronald Rael build the structure Mud Futures using adobe at the History Colorado Center. Ronald Rael, courtesy of History Colorado

click to enlarge The Denver Papier Mâché Club returns to Alto Gallery for a summer exhibition. Courtesy Alto Gallery

Miguel Aguilar, “Te Quiero Fea,” 2023, oil and acrylic on canvas. Miguel Aguilar

click to enlarge Jordan Garelick (above) teams up with Daphne Sweet for A Taste of Reality at Lane Meyer Projects. Courtesy Lane Meyer Projects

click to enlarge Luis Eades, “Retrospective,” 1988, oil on canvas. Image provided by the family of Luis Eades

Artist MG Bernard studded with plastic jewels. MG Bernard

click to enlarge Check the skate decks by Viv Rus at Rising Gallery. Viv Rus, Rising Gallery

click to enlarge Dorothy DePaulo, “Raven,” colored pencil on drafting film. Dorothy DePaulo

click to enlarge Allyson McDuffie, "The Wake of Old Salty #1." Allyson McDuffie

click to enlarge Cara Romero (Chemehuevi), “Liquid Sunshine (Sol Liquid),” 2021, digital chromogenic print. From Desert Rider, opening July 9 at the Denver Art Museum. © Cara Romero, courtesy of Cara Romero

Galleries are fully back to life this summer, and July's First Friday should be off the charts, with some events off to an early start tonight.Then the celebrations continue with shows that take full advantage of the season, from Firefly Music to building with mud to revving up with lowriders at the Denver Art Museum. Let the reveling begin!As the No Vacancy death knell approaches, its residents are preparing for the IMAC building’s demise with a kind of wild abandon. It’s a busy space this week, beginning with a Point and Shoot Photography Social led by photographer Shadows Gather , who captures the nightlife underworld with no holds barred. Shadow invited some photographer friends to hang out, talk business and wheat-paste some images in/on the building before it’s demolished sometime after July. It’s free to attend and experience the irony of creating art that will be destroyed.On July 7, No Vacancy again opens its doors to the public for a First Friday night of resident artwork and performances. It includes a single performance of a signature production by the Denver dance collective Image en Mouvement, as well as a conglomeration of six individual performances that together tell the story ofamong artist-created sets. And finally, the Japanese Arts Network, in conjunction with the return this summer of its immersive adventure, will stop in for a pop-up preview of what comes next. Get there while you can.Michael Warren opens two new summer solos by a couple of artists with separate practices that each require attention to detail. Kris Cox’s show,, defines the first thing you need to know about his process-heavy works in one word: The making is what Cox’s aesthetic is all about, spelled out in the heavy layering of materials, such as digital photos, wood panels, putty loaded with pigment, lead, paper treated with wax, fabric and found objects, that in unison infuse finished works with depth and translucent light. Jody Guralnick, on the other hand, addresses life-essential building blocks and the intersection of minuscule microbes, seeds and leaves in organic entwinement across the canvas.A trio of solos by Carol Bivins, Emily Oldak and Vicky Smith have a soft opening on July 6. Bivins weighs in with a challenging series in the simplest of monochromes, using black oil paint in differing consistencies with a touch of white here and there for contrast. Oldak’s work begins as a primordial soup of paint and marks before endowing its emotive space with meaning, and ceramic artist Smith, who “paints” with clay, creates a sense of the beyond through elements of light, shadow and movement. Meanwhile, J. Bruce Wilcox sets up in Gallery East with a big show of new self-affirming art quilts.For hisproject, artist and architect Ronald Rael, who has roots in the San Luis Valley, utilizes new technology (3-D printing) and the oldest of building materials (adobe) to demonstrate what he believes to be the next big thing in urban construction. Rael will be building live on the History Colorado Center’s porch during a three-day residency, turning a tremendous pile of the clay, straw and sand mixture that produces adobe into interlocking components to form a structure. Drop by and watch him at work; after he’s gone, the finished build will remain on display at the museum.Artist Lauri Lynnxe Murphy, known for her collaborations with bees and snails, has long imagined a similar alliance with fireflies. The idea first came to her while living in Ohio, where the blinking bugs are a natural part of rural summers, unlike Colorado, where firefly colonies are rare and hard to find. But once back in Colorado, Murphy didn’t give up. She found Colorado's fireflies, and now she’s going to make music with them, with help from experimental musician Ben Coleman. In addition to music powered by firefly flashes, theremin player Victoria Lundy will jam with the insects on July 7, and Rare Byrd$ will have the honor on July 8. You can tune in to a live broadcast via YouTube here (July 7) or here (July 8) The Denver Papier Mâché Club , which normally hosts free open work sessions in RedLine’s Community Studio on the last Sunday of every month, will make a return visit — the first since before pandemic restrictions began — to show off masterpieces by a dozen or so artists this month at Alto Gallery. Club facilitators Kyra Weinkle and Steven Frost organized the show, called. Beyond this weekend’s reception, Alto and artists will host a free hands-on papier mâché workshop for RedLine’s Satellite Saturday series on July 15, if you’d like to get your hands sticky.For Miguel Aguilar, who was raised in Southern California, graffiti art was a part of the daily landscape, with a few early murals going up, too. Street art caught his eye and finally his heart as he found a calling in art, leaving California to study at the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design in 2015. But he turned his whole art practice around during his time there, learning to use oil paint instead of spray cans and painting his culture in a style harking back to classical painting. The work in, opening Friday at Bell Projects, blends the heritage of his life in the streets into a figurative painting practice. In the Living Room space, Diana Harper’scomprises a collection of hand-tufted rugs that nod both to the functional element of crafting and the higher expression of fine art. Not only is it presented in a living room setting, but viewers are expected to touch the art.Both Jordan Garelick and Daphne Sweet share freewheeling moves as artists; Garelick draws in swirling calligraphic lines alive with motion, while Sweet fills in thick female nudes and a recurring vase shape with fauvist swatches of hot color. Their contrasting styles seem to strike up an ongoing, sympatico conversation that’s both charming and deeply independent.The McNichols Building’s first-floor gallery refills its walls on a dime with the closing of a fine Pride-related show with one focused on Chicano/Latinx pride by showcasing the abstract works influenced by the candy-coated car culture of lowriders and hot rods. The artist, Sonny Valdez, trained for these pin-striped and painted metal works as a garage owner and automotive painter; it’s not only a fine companion to the Denver Art Museum’s, which opens a few days later, but it also coincides with the annual La Raza Park Day celebration and lowrider cruise on August 27.The late Luis Eades, born in Madrid and teaching art in the states for decades at the University of Texas and the University of Colorado, would have turned 100 this month. He started out painting in an expressionistic style, but later turned to collage-like works of color blocks interspersed with mixed imagery and references in a fusion of European and contemporary American trends. Eades’s family organized this three-day pop-up centennial show of more than thirty works at the Dairy, reaching deeply into his oeuvre by cherry-picking private collections.Two new exhibitions open Friday in conjunction with Disability Pride Month at the East Window, giving voice to the diverse yet overlooked niche of artists living and working with disabilities., curated by disabled, queer Boulder artist Alex Stark, showcases a handpicked group of artists creating in the Denver-Boulder region. The second show, artist Micah Bazant’s, is a statement supporting liberation, social justice and collaboration among queer and BIPOC factions against the wave of patriarchal majority. In addition to the opening reception Friday, East Window will host a performance by contributing artist MG Bernard on July 28, and a combined artist talk and closing reception on August 18.Denise Demby pulled together a diverse group of fifteen familiar Denver artists interested in Modernist composition for a new iteration ofLaura Phelps Rogers pared down the newest show in FoolProof’s main gallery to three solo exhibitions in place of a themed group show. Rogers heads the trio with a selection of her mixed-media repertoire, from sculpture to photography; Jennifer Hope will hang super-sized abstract-expressionist canvases; and Recchia brings another round of his inimitable pop-culture nostalgia imagery.Christian Millet opens the doors of Rising Gallery for, another street-artist blockbuster that includes work by such names as Viv Rus, aka Virus, who’s got skate decks sporting women in Batman masks; J.M. Rizzi, with graffiti-derived paintings; Marquis De Rabbit, a jack-of-all-trades surrealist, and oh, so many other pop-art practitioners of the alleys. In addition to the art, Rising is hosting a free raffle; the winner will receive a surprise.Albuquerque-based artist Pilar Beall, who paints and makes crosses, shadowboxes and other assemblage works using hollow cylinders of chola cactus wood, will stop by Bella Luna for one night only, bringing lots of new creations with her.Dorothy DePaulo’s eye for realism breathes life into drawings of animals and botanicals, generally rendered in colored pencil on drafting film. See the next leg of her artistic journey inat Valkarie Gallery, an exhibition of avian imagery both painstakingly scientific and purely gorgeous.The nine artists showing work at Side Hustle aren’t really only in it for the money. Like every other artist in town, they just want to have an audience for their artistic efforts. Cherry-picked out of fifty applicants, they are likely to have something affordable for everyone between them. Head to Odell Brewing Five Points, grab a brew, check out the art and shmooze.Allyson McDuffie’s story paintings forare about her own discoveries while growing up a tomboy in Springfield, Ohio...and chickens. In particular, a dead chicken named Old Salty, whose body was eaten by a bear. It happens. Along the way, the narrative rambles through memories and lawn furniture, telling a mature tale through a child’s eyes.opens on First Friday at Bus Stop Gallery in Boulder’s NoBo Art District.The garage gallery Galapago Space welcomes Month of Video’s, a solo exhibition of two video works, “KESH” and “layover,” curated by MOV founders Adán De La Garza and Jenna Maurice. What to expect? As an example, “layover” captures a flock of Vaux’s swifts beating their wings in a cloud of murmuration around a defunct industrial chimney representing the winding down of the factory age. After the opening on Saturday, the venue will be open Sunday, July 9, from noon to 4 p.m., and Monday, July 10, through July 31 by appointment only ( here ).There’s something about the Southwest that belongs solely to its Latinx, Chicano and Indigenous denizens, something about the dusty adobe houses in rundown towns on dirt roads that invite the hardscrabble sound of wheels that can take you away. Wheels are the vehicle of freedom in the desert, deeply embedded into the culture of place. That’s the gist of the DAM’s newest exhibition,, which covers both the rural and urban automotive symbolism of wheels, hot rods and lowriders in the Southwest. The show opens on a museum free day, and if that's not enough, the DAM is also hosting a free Lowrider Show and Shine out on the plaza, which might be a first in the Golden Triangle.