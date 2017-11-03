Review: Birds of North America Takes Flight in World Premiere

Birds of North America takes place over a decade, as father and daughter John and Caitlin meet every fall to birdwatch in John's Baltimore garden. Their relationship is both intimate and fraught. There's profound understanding between them, even good will, but there are also moments of anger and deliberate cruelty. John is an avid birder; Caitlyn learns facts about bird life gradually over the years, and more important, absorbs the profound and gentle ethos of birdwatching. John has been observing with quiet grief the effect of global warming on the bird population and the natural world. He's acutely aware of how rare some species have become, and that many others are extinct. "There used to be so much more of everything," he says wearily. But his daughter has her own pressing losses to deal with.

This is a world premiere from the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company. Playwright Anna Moench, who won BETC's eleventh annual playwriting competition, clearly knows her birds, and she brings John's obsession to life. Thanks to sound designer Jason Ducat, we hear their songs and trills, squabbles and warnings. Their names are spoken with affectionate emphasis by John, in a warmly compelling performance by Chris Kendall: American redstart, tufted titmouse, chipping sparrow. He teaches both us and Caitlyn the appearances and habits of these creatures, the effects on them of exceptionally warm winters and, in an eloquent exegesis, what enables the silent flight of owls, and why their flight must be silent.

Though Moench is concerned about climate change, her play isn't polemical. While John mourns vanished species and works on an HIV drug, and later, a genetically modified vaccine against the Zika virus, Caitlyn explains the difficulties of earning a living — "People have to eat, Dad" — and points out that his altruistic pursuits are funded by her mother's ample doctor's salary. She defends her choice of jobs: copy editing for a right-wing website and, a few years later, working as a marketer for the oil and gas industry. Caitlyn is brought to interesting and empathetic life by Lindsey Pierce.