Colorado Symphony Will Present Star Wars: A New Hope

The Colorado Symphony, led by ambitious new music director Brett Mitchell, will be performing the score of Star Wars: A New Hope, alongside two fortieth anniversary screenings of the film, in March 2018.

Back in 1977, this first Star Wars movie introduced such characters as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Darth Vader to the Hollywood pantheon. The score won composer John Williams an Academy Award; it has been designated the greatest American film score of all time by the American Film Institute.