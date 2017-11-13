Colorado Symphony Will Present Star Wars: A New Hope

The Colorado Symphony, led by ambitious new music director Brett Mitchell, will be performing the score of Star Wars: A New Hope, alongside two fortieth anniversary screenings of the film, in March 2018.
Back in 1977, this first Star Wars movie introduced such characters as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Darth Vader to the Hollywood pantheon. The score won composer John Williams an Academy Award; it has been designated the greatest American film score of all time by the American Film Institute.
The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, and 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, at Broomfield's 1STBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane.
Tickets to the all-ages screening and performance will cost $45 to $85 and are available through Altitude Tickets. Tickets go on sale November 17, at 10 a.m.
